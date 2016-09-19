Farmers fighting serious land problems with nature

Farmers like Kalbar's Michael Rieck can take part in council's Rural Trees Initiative.

SCENIC Rim farmers are being given a helping hand to battle ongoing environmental problems such as erosion, soil salinity and land degradation.

Scenic Rim Regional Council's Rural Trees Initiative, part of the Million Trees Program, will once again assist rural landholders by providing free native trees to assist in land management.

"Our Rural Trees Initiative supports rural property owners in the stewardship of their land, which provides benefits including improved flood resilience, economic and tourism opportunities and ecological services," mayor Greg Christensen said.

"This is about council and the community working collaboratively to ensure we maintain and enhance the spectacular scenery and healthy environment of our region, but also preserve the productivity of our prime agricultural through effective land management.

"Once established, these trees help address land management issues such as shade for cattle, stream bank stability, soil salinity, land degradation and erosion while providing environmental outcomes such as improved water quality, wildlife corridors and improved soils."

Residents of properties greater than one hectare are eligible for up to 1000 free trees with a choice of more than 10 native species including Bluegums (Eucalyptus tereticornis), Gum-Topped Box (Eucalyptus moluccana), Bottle Brush (Melaleuca viminalis), Mat rush (Lomandra Longifolia), Pink Bloodwood (corymbia intermedia) and many more.

Applications for the Rural Trees Initiative are now open and close on Friday, October 14.

For more information or to apply visit www.scenicrim.qld.gov.au to download a factsheet and application form. Alternately, contact Council's Environmental Policy and Services team on 5540 5111.