24°
News

Farmers fighting serious land problems with nature

Anna Hartley
| 19th Sep 2016 2:33 PM
Farmers like Kalbar's Michael Rieck can take part in council's Rural Trees Initiative.
Farmers like Kalbar's Michael Rieck can take part in council's Rural Trees Initiative. David Nielsen

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SCENIC Rim farmers are being given a helping hand to battle ongoing environmental problems such as erosion, soil salinity and land degradation.

Scenic Rim Regional Council's Rural Trees Initiative, part of the Million Trees Program, will once again assist rural landholders by providing free native trees to assist in land management.

"Our Rural Trees Initiative supports rural property owners in the stewardship of their land, which provides benefits including improved flood resilience, economic and tourism opportunities and ecological services," mayor Greg Christensen said.

"This is about council and the community working collaboratively to ensure we maintain and enhance the spectacular scenery and healthy environment of our region, but also preserve the productivity of our prime agricultural through effective land management.

"Once established, these trees help address land management issues such as shade for cattle, stream bank stability, soil salinity, land degradation and erosion while providing environmental outcomes such as improved water quality, wildlife corridors and improved soils."

Residents of properties greater than one hectare are eligible for up to 1000 free trees with a choice of more than 10 native species including Bluegums (Eucalyptus tereticornis), Gum-Topped Box (Eucalyptus moluccana), Bottle Brush (Melaleuca viminalis), Mat rush (Lomandra Longifolia), Pink Bloodwood (corymbia intermedia) and many more.

Applications for the Rural Trees Initiative are now open and close on Friday, October 14.

For more information or to apply visit www.scenicrim.qld.gov.au to download a factsheet and application form. Alternately, contact Council's Environmental Policy and Services team on 5540 5111.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  greg christensen, qt country, scenic rim regional council

Fire crews rush to house fire in Ipswich

Fire crews rush to house fire in Ipswich

VIDEO: Two crews called house fire

Farmers fighting serious land problems with nature

Farmers like Kalbar's Michael Rieck can take part in council's Rural Trees Initiative.

Native trees being used to combat serious environmental problems

Tank contract is turbo boost for hi-tech jobs in Ipswich

JOBS BOOST: TAE Abrams Program Manager Marcus Evans, Honeywell vice president, APAC, Defense & Space Mark Burgess and TAE general manager Andrew Sanderson.

Amberley company gets Army turbine contract

Peter and Gerry mark magic 60th

Peter and Gerry Boddington of Eastern Heights celebrate the 60th wedding anniversary and renewed their vows during a ceremony at Milford Grange Retirement Village.

Special day for couple from Eastern Heights

Local Partners

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Community clubs are good at what they do. They are not so good at telling the world about what they do, as Clubs Queensland CEO Doug Flockhart explains.

10 fascinating facts you need to know about the new $5 note

The new $5 note.

What does our new $5 note look like?

What's on this week

Katrina Johnson and Brett Briggs of C.A.T.S. Inc are ready for a night with Julie Cross - The Sparkle Lady

Things to do around Ipswich

Latest deals and offers

WATCH: Matt Damon teases Emmys 'loser' Jimmy Kimmel

WATCH: Matt Damon teases Emmys 'loser' Jimmy Kimmel

THIS year's Emmy Awards host wasn't immune to a punch line or two.

Russell Brand admits his call for revolution failed

Russell Brand

Russell Brand thinks he may have broken England

Game of Thrones named best drama series at 2016 Emmy Awards

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, from left, Maisie Williams, Emilia Clarke, Sophie Turner, and Kit Harington winners of the award for outstanding drama series for Game of Thrones pose in the press room at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.

THE People V OJ Simpson dominates acting categories.

VIDEO: Dolly Parton performs ‘Jolene’ like never before

Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton continues to astound the world with her abilities

Sophia Bush slams 'creepy' airline passenger

Don't go full creep on Sophia Bush

Red Dog is back, with beloved pup in prequel 'True Blue'

Movie is a prequel to 2011 hit.

"I THINK we're gonna be best mates."

Mel C: 'Things are awkward between the Spice Girls'

Not everyone's handled Mel C's reunion snub well

PERFECT RENOVATOR IN IDEAL POSITION

13 Spengler Street, East Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 1 $239,000 neg.

If it's position you are after, this is perfect... right near all the action but up a very quiet and peaceful street. This is the first time the property will be...

POTENTIAL PLUS PROPERTY!

11 Wyman Street, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 Auction 15th Oct @...

This is a great opportunity to secure a property that could be potentially used as a large family home OR 3 income streams. That's right, this property has the...

NEW FAMILY WANTED !

29 Ada Street, Leichhardt 4305

House 3 2 2 Open to All...

A very well laid out property this 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom home would be ideal as a first home for the growing family. Double remote controlled garage with laundry...

LUXURY AT ITS BEST

19 Bramers Road, Blacksoil 4306

House 7 2 10 Auction

This beautiful home is certainly one that must be inspected to appreciate the size, space, finishes and luxury that affords it. A 482m2 home plus 260m2 alfresco...

CLASSIC QUEENSLANDER

32 Raceview Street, Raceview 4305

House 3 1 2 $329,000 neg

Time to take advantage of the hard work the owner has done to transform this Queenslander styled house into a beautiful home. This house must be inspected to...

Queenslander with Charm

81 Thorn Street, Ipswich 4305

House 2 1 1 Offers Over...

A beautiful Queenslander styled home that has been injected with some new life and just recently refurbished. Stained floorboards through the property with lovely...

&quot;PRIVATE AND PEACEFUL SETTING; IMPECCABLE PRESENTATION;

22a Glossop Street, Brassall 4305

House 5 2 2 Offers over...

Designed specifically for the size of the block this striking federation 5 bedroom brick and colourbond home is located on a large 3,239m2 block in Brassall. This...

2,074 m² in Brassall and the List Goes On

6 Holt Street, Brassall 4305

House 5 1 4 Offers Over...

There is more to this great property than meets the eye. Where else in Brassall can you buy a 5 bedroom home on over half an acre? That's right, just over half...

Cute as a Button and Must be Sold

4 Harrison Street, North Ipswich 4305

House 2 1 $219,000

This is just perfect for you to get into the market. Very neat and tidy home with separate lounge room, featuring ornate plaster ceilings and 2 large bedrooms...

Spacious Workshop Close To The CBD

49 Tiger Street, West Ipswich 4305

Commercial Great opportunity to own the Freehold and locate your business in a ... $449,000

Great opportunity to own the Freehold and locate your business in a progressive area. andbull; 1816m2 on a corner block zoned Local Business and...

Ray White's awards success a product of strong support

TOP AWARD: The Ray White Ipswich team took home seven titles, including the top Max White award, at the annual awards evening this week.

Local team cleans up at annual real estate awards

Creative heart of city to beat at Woollen Mills

PERFORMANCE: Emily Rowles poses during a portrait shoot inside the former Woollen Mills in North Ipswich, which can become a venue for performances. The Ipswich City Council is looking to turn the site into an arts hub.

Visionary plan for historic building will see creativity thrive

Roadwork chaos damaging local businesses

Roadworks continue to have a negative impact on businesses operating on Briggs Road, Raceview.

"People have stopped coming here because they can't get access"

Rosewood housing estate will cater for 425

COUNTRY LIVING: A panoramic shot of the new Rosewood Green development which will bring 425 news homes to the district.

A new master planned community has been unveiled at Rosewood

Last chance to comment on Jacaranda St development

BE HEARD: Engineer and Jacaranda St resident Daniel Kiogaard is encouraging residents to voice their opinions and concerns regarding the proposed development by lodging a formal submission with the council.

Proposal to build eight apartment blocks, up to six stories high.

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction