Family of Dreamworld victims speak out about tragic deaths

Shayne Goodchild (right), father of Dreamworld accident victims Luke Dorsett and Kate Goodchild, and Kate Goodchild's partner David Turner read out a statement to the media at the National Carillion in Canberra. Photo: AAP

THE father of two people killed on a ride at Dreamworld on Tuesday has spoken on his grief and thanked the public for its outpouring of love.

Shayne Goodchild lost his daughter Kate Goodchild and son Luke Dorsett in the accident on the River Rapids ride.

Mr Dorsett's partner Roozi Araghi was also killed, alongside a fourth victim Cindy Low.

Mr Goodchild appeared alongside Kate's husband David Turner in a press conference in Canberra on Friday morning to give a statement on the tragedy.

"Standing next to me is Kate's partner Dave Turner, who less than three days ago lost the love of his life and the mother of his two children," Mr Goodchild said.

"I've lost my only daughter Kate, my youngest son Luke. We've also lost Roozi, a man who… I considered to be another son.

"Kate, Luke and Roozi were taken so suddenly from us and in such horrific circumstances.

"We cannot begin to express how much we appreciate the outpouring of love and support our families have received from friends as well as complete strangers."

The tragic deaths have left Kate's two children, 12-year-old Ebony and eight-month-old Evie, without a mother.

Ebony was on the ride with her mother and uncles before they were killed. She was one of two children who escaped the ride.

Mr Goodchild extended his condolences to the family of Cindy Low, the fourth person killed.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to Cindy's family, and particularly her son, who was also sitting on the raft with his mum," his statement read.

Mr Goodchild told the large contingent of media the family wanted to know what went wrong.

The four deaths are being investigated and Dreamworld delayed its planned memorial reopening, which was set for Friday, on police advice.

Deborah Thomas, the chief executive officer of Dreamworld's parent company Ardent Leisure, laid flowers at a memorial outside the theme park on Friday morning.

She also met with Red Cross volunteers who have been offering help to people affected by the deaths. Hundreds of people have held vigils outside Dreamworld's gates in honour of the four victims.

Dreamworld announced late on Friday it would remain closed until after the funerals of the four people killed were held.