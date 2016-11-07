Family attacked with an arsenal of weapons

A BASEBALL bat, wire brush, tomahawk and air rifle were among the items a group of people used to attack a family in their Goodna home, Ipswich District Court has heard.

Amy Elizabeth Hackett, 43, was the third person to be sentenced following the incident in which a man suffered a bullet wound to the chest on December 30, 2014.

The court heard the victim's family hosted Hackett's daughter for a sleepover on the night of December 28 but when she collected the girl the following day, she left her iPad at the house.

Crown prosecutor Clare Kelly said Hackett went to the home in the morning of December 30 and accused a family member of swapping or selling the iPad for drugs and she would "come for round two".

Ms Kelly said Hackett and a group of other people returned to the home at 5pm the same day armed with an array of weapons including two knives, a baseball bat, spanner, machete, air rifle, tomahawk and wire brush.

The family was threatened with the weapons, the mother was hit with the but of the gun and a man suffered a superficial gun shot wound to the chest.

"This is a serious example of vigilantism, motivated by an insignificant issue that could be dealt with another way," Ms Kelly said.

Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren said the man's wound was not serious.

"He was happy for the ambulance officers to simply pluck it from his chest but they took him to hospital for treatment," he said.

He said there was a need for general deterrence for "those who decided to take justice into their own hands".

Two other defendants were sentenced in May and June this year.

Hackett pleaded guilty to two counts of common assault and one count each of unlawful wounding and possessing a knife in a public place.

Hackett was sentenced to a head sentence of 12 months imprisonment with immediate parole.