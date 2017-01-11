Falun Dafa Qld does not endorse World Harmony Day

The Falun Dafa Association of Australia's Queensland branch does not endorse the World Harmony Society.

While members of the executive and advisory panel to the World Harmony Society either practise Falun Dafa (or Falun Gong) or have done in the past, society vice-president Richard Szabo said in a statement that "the Falun Dafa Association of Australia's Queensland Branch neither endorses nor encourages Falun Dafa practitioners to participate in World Harmony Society activities”.

Mr Szabo, speaking on behalf of the Queensland Falun Dafa branch, said the World Harmony Society was not a front or activity of the Falun Dafa belief system.

The president of World Harmony Society, Shan Ju Lin, was recently dumped as a One Nation candidate for Bundamba for homophobic remarks on Facebook.

Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale then announced that $5000 in funding, initially allocated for the World Harmony Festival on March 11 at Springfield, would be pulled.

Falun Gong, often referred to as a Chinese religion, has been described by practitioners as "the practice of improving the health of one's body and mind through special exercises and meditation” and that it is "based on the principles of truthfulness, compassion and forbearance”.

Mr Szabo said Ms Lin, who has practised Falun Gong in the past, had not been a part of Falun Dafa activities for some time.

"Shan Ju Lin has not joined Falun Dafa activities for several years, and established World Harmony Society completely out of her own initiative back in 2012,” Mr Szabo said.

"Harmony Day and the Children's Festival include performances and workshops from dozens of community groups - not just Falun Dafa.”