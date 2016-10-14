23°
News

Fair milk price 'logos' bill throws lifeline to farmers

14th Oct 2016 9:00 AM
Harrisville dairy farmer Paul Roderick talks about the price of milk in the Queensland market.
Harrisville dairy farmer Paul Roderick talks about the price of milk in the Queensland market. Inga Williams

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A STRENGTHENING consumer campaign to support struggling dairy farmers is being met with a bill to legislate for fair milk price 'logos' identifying which milk returns a fair price to dairy farmers.

Member for Dalrymple Shane Knuth, with the support of Queensland Dairyfarmers' Organisation (QDO), will table the Sustainable Queensland Dairy Production (Fair Milk Price Logos) Bill 2016 today.

The Bill aims to introduce voluntary region-specific logos to be placed on milk containers, giving consumers confidence the dairy farmer who produced that milk received a fair price.

As production costs vary across Queensland, the Bill identifies three dairy regions - north Queensland, central Queensland and south-east Queensland.

To set the sustainable gross margin for each region, the relevant minister must consult with industry and use report data from the State Government's Queensland Dairy Accounting Scheme (QDAS).

"This will make it very simple for the consumer - they can walk into the shop and immediately see which fresh milk produced in which region is fairly priced by looking for the logo,” Mr Knuth said.

He said consumers were prepared to pay extra to support their local dairy farmers, exemplified by a recent surge in branded milk sales after a public backlash to a farmgate price cut from processor Murray Goulburn.

"This show of support coupled with the ongoing sustainable farmgate prices this Bill will establish will benefit the consumer and the farmer - it's a win-win situation,” he said.

"The legislation is directly giving consumers more control and transparency and throwing dairy farmers a lifeline.”

The Bill provides for the setting of a minimum price to be paid to dairy farmers for the production of milk carrying a logo, which is a voluntary market mechanism processors can choose to incorporate into existing milk labels.

The legislation establishes the eligibility criteria and legal protection for logos and introduces offences for particular conduct to protect the logo integrity.

However, producers and processors would not be penalised if they chose to not adopt the logo.

Mr Knuth stressed that the Bill did not enable regulation of the Queensland dairy industry.

"It is in line with national competition policies enacted through the Federal Competition and Consumer Act 2010 and it does not force anyone in the supply chain to use the logo,” he said.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  dairy farmers milk prices qt country shane knuth

CMC Rocks: Tickets gone in just 360 seconds

CMC Rocks: Tickets gone in just 360 seconds

Pre-sales sell-out ensures 2017 event will be a smash hit

Father charged with 20 counts of rape against daughter

Leigh David Slegers, 19, pleaded guilty on Friday in Ipswich District Court to three offences.

Ipswich man allegedly committed the offences between 2000 and 2012

Black lung parliamentary inquiry starts today

Black lung victim Keith Stoddart and CFMEU district president Stephen Smyth.

First public hearings into black lung disease which starts today

Miracle baby thriving after being born at 25 weeks

Billie Ava Stevens came into the world at just 25 weeks and weighed just 510 grams.

Brissie mum celebrates early birth of baby girl.

Local Partners

Meet the Laidley bartender we are proud to call UGLY

JAMIE-LEE McCluskey is Queensland's second ugliest bartender but she's not repulsive, in fact, she's quite the opposite.

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Lifesaving clubs provide a valuable community service, along with other community clubs.

50% of clubs earn no revenue from poker machines

Things to do around the Ipswich region

Ashleigh Ford models one of the outfits for sale at the Lifeline clothing sale this weekend.

Our list of activities to keep the family entertained this weekend

Latest deals and offers

David Arquette's wife pregnant with second child

David Arquette's wife pregnant with second child

DAVID Arquette is set to become a father for the third time after his wife Christina fell pregnant with their second child.

Justin Bieber sued for spitting

Jeffrey Schwartz keen to quiz Bieber's bodyguard over the incident

OPINION: CMC concert move proves a record hit

The crowd at CMC Rocks QLD 2015 on Saturday night. Photo: Nick O'Sullivan / The Queensland Times

Country music festival's move to Ipswich proves to be a record hit

CMC Rocks: Tickets gone in just 360 seconds

HOT WEEKEND: CMC Rocks 2016 completely packed out Ipswich's Willowbank Raceway. Next year's concert is heading in the same direction.

Pre-sales sell-out ensures 2017 event will be a smash hit

Things to do around the Ipswich region

Ashleigh Ford models one of the outfits for sale at the Lifeline clothing sale this weekend.

Our list of activities to keep the family entertained this weekend

The Bachelorette: Clancy eliminated after awkward group date

Clancy Ryan is a contestant on The Bachelorette.

BRISBANE bachelor struggles to flirt with Georgia.

What's on the big screen this week

Tom Hanks and Felicity Jones in a scene from the movie Inferno.

TOM Hanks returns in the Da Vinci Code franchise.

GREAT FIND – INVESTOR OR OWNER OCCUPIER.

16 Barnes Court, Redbank 4301

House 4 2 2 $339,000 neg.

Only short walk to shops, school, early learning centre and transport, this property is ideal for investment or first home buyers. Very neat and tidy home...

Views with a Country Lifestyle

258 East Egypt Road, Mount Whitestone 4347

Residential Land 0 0 $475,000...

258 East Egypt Road Mount Whitestone (via Gatton) This is the ideal starter block or the perfect country escape located approximately 15 minutes from Gatton, 40...

LOCATION, LIFESTYLE AND LIVABILITY – I HAVE IT ALL!!

2A Newtown Street, East Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 1 $289,000

Stop looking – you have found the perfect low cost family home, downsizer or investment home. This well presented and feature packed family home offers the full...

SPECTACULAR HOME!!! TWO FANTASTIC LEVELS + VIEWS + ENORMOUS DECK ON 910SQM

23 Chermside Road, Eastern Heights 4305

House 3 1 2 $469,000

THIS PROPERTY MUST BE INSPECTED TO FULLY COMPREHEND THE SIZE AND FEATURES ON OFFER!! TIMELESS QUEENSLANDER ON HUGE 910SQM BLOCK IN HIGH DEMAND LOCATION TWO...

The Three P&#39;s- Price, Potential, Position

54 Downs Street, North Ipswich 4305

Residential Land 0 0 $179,000...

- The three P's apply to this perfectly positioned North Ipswich block of land - Price/Position/Potential! - Zoned CHL- Character Housing/Low Density - Town...

REDUCED $26,000

8 Miskin Way, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 $489,000...

This Stunning x-display home has been reduced by a whopping $26,00. This beautiful property is situated in a dress circle location in the popular Deebing Heights...

STYLISH, SPACIOUS AND TICKS ALL THE BOXES!

15 Stapylton Street, Warrill View 4307

House 6 2 5 $499,000

MAKE NO MISTAKES, OWNERS ARE RELOCATING - THIS WILL BE SOLD! Located at Warrill View just 8 minutes to Harrisville township and 25 minutes to Yamanto this one...

&quot;BRASSALL SURPRISE PACKAGE!&quot;

93 Workshops, Brassall 4305

House 4 1 1 $289,000

This is undoubtedly the suburb surprise. This great family home is set on a 630m2 block in walking distance to shops, schools, sporting, public transport and...

&quot;QUALITY HOME IN QUALITY LOCATION!&quot;

14 Hill Street, North Ipswich 4305

House 4 2 1 $369,000

It is with much pleasure that I present this well loved Federation style home with some classic features as well as some complimentary modern ones. Set on a corner...

&quot;THIS IS SOMETHING EXTRA SPECIAL IN MINDEN ESTATE!&quot;

9 Kraut Crt, Minden 4311

House 3 2 2 $445,000

If you are looking for something extra special, classy, designed to perfection and set on a very private 4137m2 block with amazing views--- oh my goodness; this is...

Memories worth more than gold

YOUNG YEARS: Ian Boettcher in front of the Blackstone Road building where he started his career as a 14-year-old apprentice with his father.

Nostalgia inspires former apprentice to rescue run-down Ipswich shop

The hammer will go down on a piece of Rocky's history

Street view.

THE home of Mr Rockhampton is up for auction.

Why a million-dollar spat over a Noosa deck affects you

Viridian Noosa.

Landmark decision to affect body corporates nationwide

$7m facelift turns club around

Celebrating the extensions to CSI president Ray Watherston, CEO Clubs Queensland Doug Flockhart and CSI general manager Steve Edgar. Roxy Livermore did the honours.

Ugly duckling becomes a swan

Multi-million dollar revamp to change Boonah's iconic look

CHANGE IS COMING: Scenic Rim Regional Council on Boonah's main street, which will be revamped as part of a major council project.

The total revamp cost is expected to reach $3,575,500

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat