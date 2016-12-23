30°
The faces of those killed on Queensland roads this month

Sam Phillips & Trenton Akers, The Courier-Mail | 23rd Dec 2016 6:27 AM

THESE are some of the faces of Queensland's December road toll.

There have been 15 people killed on the state's roads since December 9 - triple the amount for the same period last year.

The road toll for 2016 has also increased from last year's mark, with 244 people losing their lives on Queensland roads, compared with 237 in 2015.

Police have pleaded with road users to slow down, as many of the deaths are being attributed to reckless drivers reaching excessive speeds.

"The high number of single vehicle crashes travelling at excessive speeds in those 15 deaths - that's one of the more concerning parts of this that it is really difficult to police for us," Road Policing Command Inspector Peter Flanders said.

"It's important for drivers to remember the cargo that they are carrying.

"It is really, really stupid that people are still driving dumb and reaching excessive speeds when they have their family in the back of the car."

Pedestrians and motorcyclists have made up an unusually large percentage of the fatalities this year, prompting authorities to ask riders to put their safety ahead of anything else. Minister for Road Safety Mark Bailey said statistics revealed motorcyclists made up a quarter of the 2016 road toll.

"I especially plead with every motorcycle rider in Queensland to do the right thing on the road - ride to the speed limit, slow down in wet weather, wear a helmet and protective clothing, obey the road rules and don't ride under the influence," he said.

RACQ spokesman Steve Spalding said that every road death was "more than just a number" with each person leaving behind family, friends and colleagues.

"It comes down to the fact that everybody who is using the roads needs to consider everyone that is around them," he said.

"For motorcyclists, it's not about who's in the right or who is in the wrong, they are always vulnerable and as a result need to ride defensively."

The toll comes as two people were last night fighting for their lives after the car they were travelling in near Emerald, west of Rockhampton, collided with another. While three people were able to free themselves from the wreckage, two remained trapped inside and had to be cut out.

