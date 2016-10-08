Extreme weather will be a test of quality

WILD weather in the southern states with hot conditions predicted will test the quality of produce picked in the days to come from Australia's harvest regions.

However, there are still top quality vegetables in your local fruit shop with the best buys being cheap Asian vegetables, beetroot, cauliflower, celery, fennel, leeks, silverbeet and squash.

Expect to pay reasonable prices for new season asparagus, capsicums, eggplant, sweet corn, sweet potatoes and pumpkin, which is firming in price after being so cheap last week.

Machine cut beans are struggling with quality and are reasonable in price but handpicked beans are top quality and will cost you more.

Carrots have firmed in price, as have mushrooms, with parsnips being above expected value for some weeks. Onions are costly, are eating well but being new season, look unattractive.

The most expensive vegetables are brussels sprouts, cabbage, snow peas, zucchini and potatoes, which are expected to rise in price further.

Broccoli is fluctuating in value with some poorer quality quite cheap but better quality is expensive.

It's a great time for salads with tomatoes, lettuce, mixed leaf salad, eshallots and herbs of reasonable value.

Cucumbers and avocados are both firmly priced.

Mango season has begun with the symbolic first tray of mangoes, fresh from the Northern Territory, auctioned at the Brisbane Markets for $22,000. You can expect to pay far less for your early season mangoes although they will be firmly priced and may not taste as delicious as the mid-season offerings. Mango eating quality will improve in the days ahead.

Bananas have fallen in value and are cheap to reasonable, as are blueberries, pineapples and great tasting pawpaw.

End of season strawberries are reasonably priced, as are kiwifruit and honeydew.

Apples, navel and valencia oranges, US grapes, watermelon, rockmelon and pears are firmly priced.

Expect to pay top dollar for raspberries, lemons, limes, passionfruit and new season Australian stonefruit which will taste different from the later varieties seen in midsummer.