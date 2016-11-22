30°
Extreme virtual reality arcade launch: 'Swim with whales'

Helen Spelitis
| 22nd Nov 2016 1:00 PM Updated: 2:48 PM

QUEENSLAND'S first virtual reality arcade is about to be launched in time for the summer holidays.

Two Ipswich based entrepreneurs working out of the award-winning innovation hub Firestation 101 are behind the pop-up project that allows people to 'swim with whales', among other life-like experiences.  

The arcades will be set up in two places; Queen St in Brisbane's CBD and at Norman Park by the river.

Lex Van Cooten and his business partner Rodney Robins chose the Brisbane spots to maximise exposure in the hopes the more people that experience the latest technology in virtual reality, the more it will become part of mainstream gaming.

"The idea is to show people this technology isn't in the future, it's here now," Mr Van Cooten, from ImmersePort said.

"We figured Ipswich people are more likely to drive into Brisbane to experience it than Brisbane people driving to Ipswich."

The pair have 21 virtual reality kits and ten of those mobile.

Mr Van Cooten said part of the reason for setting up a physical location was the growing popularity of hiring virtual reality kits for parties across the Brisbane, Ipswich, Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast areas.

A team of virtual reality specialists will set up the equipment.

SNEAK PEEK: Virtual reality technology is no longer a futuristic ideal; two Ipswich entrepreneurs are setting up Queensland's first virtual reality arcade these school holidays.
SNEAK PEEK: Virtual reality technology is no longer a futuristic ideal; two Ipswich entrepreneurs are setting up Queensland's first virtual reality arcade these school holidays. Contributed

How to get involved

When: Friday to Sunday, from December 2 to January 22

Where: 97 Wynnum Rd in Norman Park, 155 Queen St in Brisbane's CBD

How much: A spot in the virtual reality arcade will set you back $39 per hour, per person for up to eight people at a time.

The equipment can be hired for between $180 for two hours and $770 for six hours; there are two set up options.

See www.extremeVR.com.au for more information. 

SNEAK PEEK: Virtual reality technology is no longer a futuristic ideal; two Ipswich entrepreneurs are setting up Queensland's first virtual reality arcade these school holidays.
SNEAK PEEK: Virtual reality technology is no longer a futuristic ideal; two Ipswich entrepreneurs are setting up Queensland's first virtual reality arcade these school holidays. Contributed
Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  editors picks firestation 101 games and gadgets immerseport ipswich technology virtual reality

QUEENSLAND’S first virtual reality arcade is about to be launched in time for the summer holidays.

