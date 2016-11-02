Experienced 'Red' returns to Ipswich's family club

HIGHLY regarded Ipswich footballer Brodie "Red" Kenyon is the first to admit his priorities have changed being the father of two young sons.

However, the opportunity to return to one of Ipswich's best family clubs was too good to refuse.

Kenyon, 30, has signed with the Ipswich Knights for the 2017 Brisbane Premier League season, just weeks after helping his former club Lions win the grand final.

He revealed the unfinished business he has at the club he spent 20 years with before stints with Taringa (one year), Lions (five years) and Western Spirit (half of last season).

"I love Lions and everything they have done for me,'' Kenyon said. "Meanwhile, I've looked at Ipswich sitting at the bottom of the table in the top team.

"I sort of feel a little hole there.''

The skilful player hopes to help bring on the Knights' next generation of talent while chasing an elusive goal at the proud Ipswich club.

"Hopefully we just get on the front foot and try to get into that final series,'' he said.

The opportunity to re-unite with former Lions coach Graham Ross and an earlier Knights teammate Danny Wilson made the decision easy.

"I was Knights the first 20 years of my life basically,'' Kenyon said. "It's always been my home.

"When I went from Knights over to Lions, Rossie was coach there for three or four years.

"He is great not only for his football side of things. He's very honest. If you do something wrong, he'll tell you.

"He's laidback and casual when he needs to be and he's lively when he needs to be. He's really good.''

Kenyon knows how Wilson was a gritty sweeper during his playing days before venturing into coaching.

Coalstars junior Kenyon also played with Danny's brothers Lucas and Brenton, highlighting the strong Ipswich ties that have long existed at the Knights and former Ipswich clubs Coalstars and St Helens.

Kenyon and wife Emma have two young boys - Parker aged six months and Charlie, who is three and a half.

They have sold their house at Collingwood Park, looking to build at Ripley.

With extra work demands in his role as an office manager at Sumner, Kenyon is planning to have a season off cricket unless his club Eastern Taipans desperately need him to fill-in.

"I look forward to getting home now from work . . . enjoy doing things with what the kids want to do, not just me,'' the talented sportsman said.

However, he's keen to enjoy at least another season in the BPL being back with a club where he has many friends.

The former St Peter Claver College student brings a wealth of experience.

He's made a number of Brisbane and Ipswich Select teams over the years, playing against A-League teams like Brisbane Roar.

Apart from sharing in Lions' grand final success, he rates another highlight being part of the Knights side that gained promotion to the BPL last decade.

While he concedes his "110 percent'' playing days are over, Kenyon is confident he can fulfil an important development role.

"I'm hoping if I go there, I can help keep those (younger) boys there and help just get some good players back there,'' he said.

With that goal, he's happy to play whatever role the team needs him to.