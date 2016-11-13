36°
News

Expansion planned as teams brace for semis

David Lems
| 13th Nov 2016 1:16 PM
Brothers batsman Michael Ridgewell takes a break to recover after being struck during Saturday's one-day match against Eastern Taipans at Amberley. The gritty cricketer went on to make 108 not out.
Brothers batsman Michael Ridgewell takes a break to recover after being struck during Saturday's one-day match against Eastern Taipans at Amberley. The gritty cricketer went on to make 108 not out. Inga Williams

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AS the final four teams prepare for next weekend's inaugural Harding Madsen Shield semi-finals, the focus is already on improving next year's cricket competition.

Laidley, Swifts and Northsiders are the three Ipswich competition teams to have qualified for the semis after Saturday's rain-affected final round.

Toowoomba pacesetters Western Districts have also reached the next stage after their impressive showing in the 45 over, one-day series.

In next Saturday's semi-finals, Laidley will play Northsiders at Bichel Oval with Western Districts hosting Swifts in Toowoomba.

The final is being played next Sunday, most likely at Baxter Oval.

While some exciting finals are to be played, Ipswich and West Moreton Cricket Association president Bruce Raleigh is looking to the future.

He said some teething problems were experienced in the first season, like matching the Ipswich and Toowoomba results on the My Cricket website.

But he was thrilled with the response to the new format, which started in early October.

"We've got some good people from Toowoomba and Eleesa (Lewis, the Ipswich and West Moreton Cricket Association secretary),'' Raleigh said.

"With those two people working on it for next year, I reckon it will be a good format for years to come.

"We'll have another look at it through the off-season and improve it for next year, and probably expand it if the numbers are there.''

With so many grades of cricket and shorter version forms of the game becoming popular, Raleigh was keen to attract more players to the sport.

"If we can get that back to order, maybe we'll start to get some cricketers back into the lower grades and have a good competition between Toowoomba and Ipswich,'' he said.

A longer-term goal is including teams from Dalby, Warwick and other country centres to bolster numbers and interest.

In their final preliminary game on Saturday, Laidley maintained their impressive run by beating Northern Brothers Diggers in a rain-shortened contest.

The home side reached 9/99 off 20 overs chasing Laidley's 6/157 off 33 overs.

Swifts also had a terrific victory over Metropolitan Easts in Toowoomba.

Opener Joel Hall scored his first A Grade fifty, remaining 61 not out in Swifts' 21-run win.

Hall and Dylan Hickson put on 111 runs after Swifts other opener Tyrone de Silva helped get his team off to a flying start, reaching 0/57 off seven overs.

Swifts finished on 2/184 from 37.2 overs when rain stopped play.

Under revised playing conditions needing 133 off 15 overs to win, Metropolitan made 8/112.

The home side was on target at 2/90 before some fantastic leg spin bowling from Aravinda Rathnayaka (3/8 off two overs) slowed the run charge.

Left arm spinner Stephen Butler (2/16 off three overs) also helped Swifts secure the win.

Cade Banditt made a stumping and three run out assists.

Meanwhile, Northsiders kept Brothers out of second spot by beating Toowoomba University in their match in Toowoomba.

State of play

Semi-final schedule for Saturday: Laidley v Northsiders at Bichel Oval, Laidley; Western Districts v Swifts at Wests home ground in Toowoomba.

Sunday's final likely to be played at Baxter Oval in Ipswich, though still to be finalised.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  ipswich and west moreton cricket association ipswich cricket ipswich toowoomba one day series laidley cricket madsen harding shield northsiders cricket swifts cricket

Ambulances called to assist teenager at Orion Lagoon

Ambulances called to assist teenager at Orion Lagoon

Girl's breathing difficulties lead to QAS callout

LETTER: The economy is what benefits us the most

Toowoomba: QIC development Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle

To create real jobs we need to sell goods first

The season of giving is here

LENDING A HAND: Karen McCoombes launched this year's Adopt-a-Family appeal.

Christmas appeal to help struggling families in Ipswich

Severe thunderstorm warning cancelled for Ipswich

Ipswich storm warning

BOM warns to expect damaging winds and large hailstones

Local Partners

Ipswich has future Craig Lowndes in its midst

14-year-old Ipswich racing driver makes history after street naming

Coalminers vision takes another step

HISTORY MADE: Mayor Paul Pisasale, O'Connell Agencies' Kaitlyn Moore and Beres Evans chairman of the Ipswich-Rosewood Coalminers Memorial Trust were onsite as concrete was poured for the columns at the Ipswich-Rosewood Coalminers Memorial.

Historic pour of Ipswich and Rosewood columns

Five things to do this weekend

The Friends of Hospice is holding a book sale this Sunday.

Here's what's on in Ipswich

Things to do around Ipswich

Friday, November 11 is Remembrance Day

What's on this weekend

Your gig guide to a great night out in Ipswich

Check out some live entertainment this weekend

Taylor Swift 'stalker' arrested

Taylor Swift 'stalker' arrested

TAYLOR Swift's alleged stalker has been arrested for following her in Texas last month.

No more Michael Buble performances until son, Noah, is well

Michael Buble.

Michael Buble won't perform again until his son is well

Pink surprises fans with news of her second child

Pink has confirmed she is expecting her second child.

Goodbye Leonard, you brought us so much light

CANADA, Montreal: Fans mourn at Leonard Cohen's Montreal, Canada home on November 11, 2016 to pay respect to the artist who passed away the night before at the age of 82.

Leonard Cohen has died, and lights have gone out around the world

Leonard Cohen was in 'deep pain' caused by cancer

Leonard Cohen

Leonard Cohen was in "deep pain" caused by cancer before he died

Dream Kardashian gifted her own website by E!

Dream Kardashian has been gifted her own website by E! News

Harry Potter spin-off promises to put spell over viewers

Katherine Waterston, Eddie Redmayne, Alison Sudol and Dan Fogler in Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them.

Fantastic addition to the wizard tome

Quaint Cottage on 50 Acre&#39;s

91 Krugers Road, Coleyville 4307

House 2 1 6 $485,000

With access to the Cunningham Highway within 2 minutes, it's the perfect “Country Retreat” and it's an easy commute to Ipswich only 15 minutes away and...

MAGICAL WOODEND COLONIAL

48 Woodend Road, Woodend 4305

House 3 2 2 $479,000...

Do you love colonial homes? Then this beautiful home is a must to inspect. Located in the very popular suburb of Woodend and is in walking distance to Ipswich...

INSTRUCTIONS ARE CLEAR...OWNERS WANT IT SOLD!

31 North Street, Harrisville 4307

House 4 2 4 OFFERS $380,000...

BRING OFFERS-FAMILY HOME, 1/2 ACRE, SHED, PERFECT LOCATION! Proudly introducing this well-presented property located on one of the highest points in...

Executive Vogue Living

9 Regency Grove, Flinders View 4305

House 4 2 3 $635,000...

This distinctive and substantial residence, unrivalled in unique contemporary design alone is a once in a lifetime opportunity to purchase. This home presents an...

Large Block Classy House

91 Steelwood Street, Heathwood 4110

House 4 2 2 $479, 000...

Hot Spot!! Locations just like this area of Heathwood are staring to become harder to get a foot in the door. Whether you're an investor or a vendor wanting to...

UNDER CONTRACT WITH ROB &amp; GILLIAN DARGUSCH

35 Balmoral Grove, Karalee 4306

House 4 2 6 Offers From...

GENTLY SLOPING 4982SQM WITH PICTURESQUE TRANQUIL ASPECT FOUR SEPARATE AND SPACIOUS LIVING AREAS MASSIVE 12 X 8M SHED + 6 X 8M AWNING WITH AUTOMATIC 4M HIGH...

UNDER CONTRACT WITH ROB &amp; GILLIAN DARGUSCH

68 Office Lane, Glamorgan Vale 4306

House 7 3 5 Offers from...

DIVINE & TRANQUIL SETTING WITH GENTLY SLOPING PASTURE BEAUTIFUL FIVE BEDROOM HOMESTEAD PLUS SECOND TWO BEDROOM COTTAGE PERFECT TREE CHANGE JUST 20 MINUTES TO...

2,074 m² in Brassall and the List Goes On

6 Holt Street, Brassall 4305

House 5 1 4 Offers Over...

There is more to this great property than meets the eye. Where else in Brassall can you buy a 5 bedroom home on over half an acre? That's right, just over half...

PRIVATE HAVEN WITH POOL ON FULLY FENCED ACRE

21 Glengariff Close, Chuwar 4306

House 4 2 3 Offers Over...

FULLY FENCED & SET BACK FROM THE ROAD ON 6533SQM OF PEACE & QUIET!! SUPER SPACIOUS WITH REPLICATED FEDERATION FAÇADE THREE HUGE INTERNAL LIVING AREAS PLUS LARGE...

Gorgeous on Glebe

75 Glebe Road, Silkstone 4304

House 3 1 1 $387,000...

This centrally located gem will wow you with it's modern renovation, which pays homage to the original 1920's character of the home. Upon entrance from the front...

Grandmother of seven evicted from home of 19 years

Sharon James was evicted for her family home of 19 years last Thursday after not paying her bills for two years.

Grandmother evicted from family home after not making her repayments

Massive housing estate planned at mouth of bypass

Huge development about 3km north of the Toowoomba CBD

AUDIO: Swifts' renovation gives youth job hopes

ON THE JOB: Trainee Maddison Hatfield gets to work refurbishing the Swifts Sports Club.

State Government funding lands 30 youth in traineeship positions

Property: Resource towns hit bottom, Hervey Bay recovers

Hervey Bay was one of the areas starting to recover.

REVEALED: Inside Sunshine Coast's first legal brothel

The Coast's only brothel, Scarlet Harem is up for sale.

If you missed the open for inspection check it out here

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!