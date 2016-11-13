Expansion planned as teams brace for semis

Brothers batsman Michael Ridgewell takes a break to recover after being struck during Saturday's one-day match against Eastern Taipans at Amberley. The gritty cricketer went on to make 108 not out.

AS the final four teams prepare for next weekend's inaugural Harding Madsen Shield semi-finals, the focus is already on improving next year's cricket competition.

Laidley, Swifts and Northsiders are the three Ipswich competition teams to have qualified for the semis after Saturday's rain-affected final round.

Toowoomba pacesetters Western Districts have also reached the next stage after their impressive showing in the 45 over, one-day series.

In next Saturday's semi-finals, Laidley will play Northsiders at Bichel Oval with Western Districts hosting Swifts in Toowoomba.

The final is being played next Sunday, most likely at Baxter Oval.

While some exciting finals are to be played, Ipswich and West Moreton Cricket Association president Bruce Raleigh is looking to the future.

He said some teething problems were experienced in the first season, like matching the Ipswich and Toowoomba results on the My Cricket website.

But he was thrilled with the response to the new format, which started in early October.

"We've got some good people from Toowoomba and Eleesa (Lewis, the Ipswich and West Moreton Cricket Association secretary),'' Raleigh said.

"With those two people working on it for next year, I reckon it will be a good format for years to come.

"We'll have another look at it through the off-season and improve it for next year, and probably expand it if the numbers are there.''

With so many grades of cricket and shorter version forms of the game becoming popular, Raleigh was keen to attract more players to the sport.

"If we can get that back to order, maybe we'll start to get some cricketers back into the lower grades and have a good competition between Toowoomba and Ipswich,'' he said.

A longer-term goal is including teams from Dalby, Warwick and other country centres to bolster numbers and interest.

In their final preliminary game on Saturday, Laidley maintained their impressive run by beating Northern Brothers Diggers in a rain-shortened contest.

The home side reached 9/99 off 20 overs chasing Laidley's 6/157 off 33 overs.

Swifts also had a terrific victory over Metropolitan Easts in Toowoomba.

Opener Joel Hall scored his first A Grade fifty, remaining 61 not out in Swifts' 21-run win.

Hall and Dylan Hickson put on 111 runs after Swifts other opener Tyrone de Silva helped get his team off to a flying start, reaching 0/57 off seven overs.

Swifts finished on 2/184 from 37.2 overs when rain stopped play.

Under revised playing conditions needing 133 off 15 overs to win, Metropolitan made 8/112.

The home side was on target at 2/90 before some fantastic leg spin bowling from Aravinda Rathnayaka (3/8 off two overs) slowed the run charge.

Left arm spinner Stephen Butler (2/16 off three overs) also helped Swifts secure the win.

Cade Banditt made a stumping and three run out assists.

Meanwhile, Northsiders kept Brothers out of second spot by beating Toowoomba University in their match in Toowoomba.

State of play

Semi-final schedule for Saturday: Laidley v Northsiders at Bichel Oval, Laidley; Western Districts v Swifts at Wests home ground in Toowoomba.

Sunday's final likely to be played at Baxter Oval in Ipswich, though still to be finalised.