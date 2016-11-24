EXCLUSIVE: 500 'driverless' cars coming to Ipswich in trial

FIVE hundred Ipswich residents will be soon be passengers in 'driver-less cars'.

The city has been chosen for a cutting edge trial that will see 500 cars retrofitted with intelligent technology.

Today a $1.2 million driver-less car, the first ever developed in Australia, will be put on display at Willowbank Raceway where Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey will formally announce the project.

The "highly-automated" cars will be able to anticipate other driver's behaviour, react to potential danger and communicate with existing road infrastructure such as traffic lights.

The trial, run by the State Government's Main Roads department, is the first in Queensland and the largest ever undertaken in Australia.

For four years the government will collect data to test the safety of the technology before cars before rolling it out across the state.

"These devices work by providing safety warnings to the driver about a range of conditions - for example, a pedestrian crossing at a signalised intersection, a red light runner or a queue ahead that isn't visible to a driver," Minister Bailey said.

Motoring industry leaders, Tom Tom, Bosch Australia, Motor Accident Insurance Commission and CARRS-Q will be part of the project launch.

Member for Ipswich Jennifer Howard said Ipswich was chosen for the pilot project because of its support for technology and innovation.