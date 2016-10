Next Wednesday PRDnationwide Ipswich at Booval is hosting a group discussion for Ex-ADF members and their families to discuss suicide prevention.

With the assistance of specialised staff and counsellors we will discuss the range of services available to current and former serving ADF members and their families.

To enquire please contact Craig Mendoza on 0439 990 701 or email craig.prd@bigpond.com

CRAIG MENDOZA

Booval