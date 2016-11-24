37°
Feature

Eric is stuck on Tapescape

Gary Worrall
| 24th Nov 2016 2:11 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WHEN it comes to choosing material to build a playground, adhesive packing tape is unlikely to be high on the list, unless you are American artist Eric Lennartson.

Using 56 kilometres of 100mm wide tape, and the services of a willing army of volunteers, Mr Lennartson is putting the final touches to his project Tapescape at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

Drawing on his eclectic background, Mr Lennartson said the first version of Tapescape was created for a temporary shopfront rented by a children's museum in California.

"I started as a maths and physics double major in college, but when I got into the hard subjects, I switched to an Art degree, but then finally graduated with a Masters of Architecture," Mr Lennasrtson said.

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.
Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery. David Nielsen

"The design has structure, form and space, it creates a tactile experience for the user."

Mr Lennartson said there are a range of different 'textures' created by walking and playing in the tunnels.

"It has complex curves and arches, and it is fun how spaces are created by stretching tape."

Starting with a simple two-dimensional drawing, Mr Lennartson said he maps out the design, before creating a basic framework, also out of tape, before more tape is stretched over the frame.

"It is all under tension, the longitudinal tapes try to lengthen the space, while the latitudinal ones tries to compress it, so that it retains structure and strength."

Mr Lennartson said Tapescape is about allowing users to 'self-direct' their play.

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.
Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery. David Nielsen

"We have installed urban planning techniques, not rules, but natural guides like obstacles, to make people crawl or climb, not just run."

Although designed to be used by all ages, Mr Lennartson has created a 'totscape' for young children, acknowledging older children and adults can be intimidating."

"I just want everyone to have fun, so we created a smaller version just for the little ones."

With features including tunnels, slides and bridges, Mr Lennartson said there is a fascination in being able to see through what you are walking on, citing glass-floored observation decks built into buildings around the world.

The Ipswich Art Gallery installation is the first in Australia, but the twelfth in the world, and will be open to the public from Monday December 5.

A helper working on the new tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery takes a break.
A helper working on the new tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery takes a break. David Nielsen

"It is all part of the Construction Site installation, running through until February."

With Tapescape designed for people of all ages, Mr Lennartson said there will be 'running repairs' throughout its time in Ipswich, with some edges unable to be concealed.

"Whatever your age, when you enter Tapescape, cut it in half."

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  ipswich tapescape whatson

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

WATCH: The moment that dropped a truckie in the s**t

WATCH: The moment that dropped a truckie in the s**t

VIDEO: Security camera vision has emerged of the moment two Lockyer Valley drivers were doused in three tonnes of human excrement.

Man injured in alleged hit and run

Police investigate claims vehicle drove off after traffic accident

Eric is stuck on Tapescape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

What do you get if stretch out 56,000 metres of packing tape?

Ball-point work could be yours

Ball-point pen artist Shayne Hawks. Photo Inga Williams / The Queensland Times

Raffle to give away psychedelic delight

Local Partners

FLOOD RISK: Mayors launch plan to protect $260M industry

A COMPREHENSIVE plan to deal with the flood risk to rivers and lakes in the Lockyer Valley has been launched.

How Ipswich teen went from refugee camp to entrepreneur

BIG IDEAS: Seventeen-year-old Salomon Lukonga is trying to raise $10,000 to start a clothing line and send 30% of the profits back to help people in The Congo.

Salomon Lukonga campaigns to help people in war torn country

Eric is stuck on Tapescape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

What do you get if stretch out 56,000 metres of packing tape?

Your gig guide to a great night out in Ipswich

Why not check out a live band this week?

Five-day guide to the best entertainment in Ipswich.

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

Ball-point work could be yours

Ball-point work could be yours

Raffle to give away psychedelic delight

Home is never far from Gretel Scarlett's heart

ICONIC ROLE: Gretel Scarlett, centre, in a scene from Grease The Musical which toured nationally.

Part one: Growing up in Central Queensland

Liam Hemsworth gives Miley Cyrus a new ring

Miley Cyrus' birthday gift from Instagram

Liam Hemsworth gifted Miley Cyrus a rainbow ring for her birthday

The Veronicas bare it all for stunning ARIAs performance

The Veronicas perform during the 30th ARIA Awards, at The Star, in Sydney, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016.

The Veronicas are all anyone is talking about in the ARIAs aftermath

"Sad, white boy" music gains fans

SOLO: Multi-instrumentalist Aiden Bradley performs his song Siege for Emerge this week.

EMERGE'S Calen Le Couteur recently caught up with Aiden Bradley.

Your gig guide to a great night out in Ipswich

Why not check out a live band this week?

Five-day guide to the best entertainment in Ipswich.

First Contact season two: seeing reality in black and white

Ian 'Dicko' Dickson features in season two of the TV series First Contact.

IAN ‘Dicko’ Dickson talks about his profound outback experience.

Too good to be true!

4 Mirage Street, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 2 329000

A very neat and tidy home in a quiet "No Through" road and surrounded by other well cared for brick homes - it has to be too good to be true. The home features a...

Large Block Classy House

91 Steelwood Street, Heathwood 4110

House 4 2 2 $479, 000...

Hot Spot!! Locations just like this area of Heathwood are staring to become harder to get a foot in the door. Whether you're an investor or a vendor wanting to...

LAST UNIT IN BRAND NEW COMPLEX - REDUCED FOR QUICK SALE!!!

6/6A Bridge Street, North Booval 4304

Unit 3 2 1 Reduced to...

BUILT IN 2016 WITH RESPECTFUL TENANT IN PLACE IDEAL SET AND FORGET INVESTMENT Enjoy comfort, style, privacy and convenience, all within an easy walk of the...

Super Tidy, Along with Great Location

27 Rex Street, Eastern Heights 4305

House 2 1 2 $279,000...

This is what most buyers are looking for great location and quality two things that are hard to find in properties priced under the $300,000 mark and this is no...

HUGE HOME!!! TWO FANTASTIC LEVELS + VIEWS + ENORMOUS DECK ON 910SQM

23 Chermside Road, Eastern Heights 4305

House 3 1 2 $469,000...

ALL IMPROVEMENTS AND ADDED FEATURES HAVE BEEN APPROVED AND CERTIFIED AND THIS DWELLING ALLOWS FOR FURTHER BEDROOMS AND BATHROOM TO BE EASILY ADDED IF REQUIRED. ...

FEATURE FILLED &amp; READY TO GO!

1 Poplar Street, Raceview 4305

House 3 2 2 $309,000...

Make your move into the property market with this neat and tidy home with so many extras in fantastic spot! - Positioned in a great pocket with many owner...

Bricks &amp; Mortar....You can&#39;t go wrong!

28 North Station Road, North Booval 4304

House 6 4 2 $549,000...

For those looking for options on where or how to invest, real estate has always been a save investment if retirement is drawing near. Well maybe this upmarket set...

SOMETHING SPECIAL FOR BOTH FAMILIES AND INVESTORS!!

60 Jane Street, Leichhardt 4305

House 3 1 2 $229,000

This feature packed family home is a real surprise package and is sure to appeal to both home owners looking for a feature packed and beautifully presented home or...

Affordable &amp; Handy to everything

200 Glebe Road, Booval 4304

House 3 2 2 $318,000

It's got charm and plenty of appeal, you just can't beat the character of these solid post war timber homes. The current owners are moving to Brisbane and keen for...

Beautiful Country Setting

99 Australia II Drive, Kensington Grove 4341

House 4 2 2 $379,000

Perched in an elevated position to catch the breezes and to take advantage of the commanding views over the countryside, you will be able to loose yourself in the...

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

40,000 Queenslanders to receive rent discount

Housing generic.

40,000 tenants across Queensland will have their rent cut

Local builder in on ground floor for $3b housing development

Launch of Harmony Estate at Palmview. Artist impression of the development.

Tradies looking at a decade of job security and growth on Coast

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!