Energy drink DNA linked man to crime, court heard

A CAN of energy drink left at the scene of a hot water system theft was all police needed to place the offender at the scene of the crime.

Ipswich Magistrates Court yesterday heard Matthew Thomas Peter Rae, 27, knocked back the drink while he was stealing a hot water system from a Plainland address in July - but he made the fatal error of leaving the can behind.

Police linked DNA on the can and charged Rae for the crime, along with 11 other charges he pleaded guilty to yesterday.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Matt Donnelly said the "facts would allude" there were other people involved in the offence but Rae refused to name them.

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough said his client's history was marked with drug offending and a lack of stable accommodation.

"None of this is a surprise to him, he is not naive to the consequences if he does relapse," Mr Fairclough said.

"He looks a lot better than he did a few months ago, he's put on weight.

"It comes down to him at the end of the day."

Rae also stole a wallet from a Bundamba address in September.

He pleaded guilty to two counts each of stealing, possessing a drug utensil (namely a pipe) and driving unlicensed, having never held a licence.

He also pleaded guilty to one count each of evading fare, failing to appear in accordance with an undertaking, breaching bail and driving an unregistered, defective vehicle with false plates.

The court heard he served 43 days pre-sentence custody for the offending.

Magistrate Aaron Simpson said prison was a "revolving door" for Rae.

"It seems to me, if he's got this drug problem, he is going to fall back into bad habits and fail a urine screen," Mr Simpson said.

Mr Simpson told Rae sentencing was about "integrating in the community" and getting the help he needed.

"You need to change your ways, you come back again and again with stealing charges," he said.

"Drugs have been a feature in your offending.

"If you return to the use of drugs and probation and parole do a screening on you, you can be returned to custody."

Rae was sentenced to a head sentence of seven months imprisonment with immediate parole and ordered to pay a total of $1275 restitution.

He was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for six months.