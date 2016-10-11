Emergency info easier to find

Ipswich residents can keep vital emergency phone numbers and information readily available during the storm season thanks to a council initiative.

The new Emergency Management Dashboard is a one stop web site for emergency information.

City emergency management spokeswoman Cheryl Bromage said the dashboard included weather warnings, road condition updates, power outage reports, river heights and emergency contacts.

To use the dashboard, visit emd.ipswich.qld.gov.au

As well as the dashboard, council has launched a new video to raise community awareness of how to prepare for storm season.