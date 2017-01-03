Electricity concession a power bill lifeline worth hundreds

MORE than 150,000 families are the major winners under electricity concession reforms which will see bills slashed by $330 a year.

The new electricity concessions apply to Queensland families with a Commonwealth Health Care Card and came into affect on January 1.

Under the changes, eligible households will be able to contact their electricity retailer to apply for the concession from April 1, but it will be back-dated to January 1.

Minister for Energy Mark Bailey said the changes were part of the State Government's recent response to Queensland Productivity Commission findings.

"The government's extended assistance through its Electricity Rebate will bring even more help to vulnerable households with Health Care Card holders and asylum seekers eligible to receive around $330 a year to help pay their energy bills," Mr Bailey said.

"Reforming the energy concessions framework to improve support to vulnerable customers is a key element of the Government's response to the QPC's findings.

"Importantly, there will be no changes to existing eligibility for Pensioner Concession Card holders, Department of Veterans' Affairs Card holders or Queensland Seniors Card holders."

Health Care Card holders can apply for the rebate by contacting their electricity retailer from 1 April 2017.

Once verified, the rebate will start appearing on the eligible customers' next electricity bill, with payments back-dated to 1 January 2017, or the period when the customer became eligible after 1 January.

Customers can keep up to date by visiting www.dews.qld.gov.au/electricity/rebates or follow 'Renewable Energy Queensland' on Facebook or Twitter or telephone 13 QGOV (13 74 68).