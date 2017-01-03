27°
News

Electricity concession a power bill lifeline worth hundreds

Emma Clarke
| 3rd Jan 2017 4:00 PM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MORE than 150,000 families are the major winners under electricity concession reforms which will see bills slashed by $330 a year.

The new electricity concessions apply to Queensland families with a Commonwealth Health Care Card and came into affect on January 1.

Under the changes, eligible households will be able to contact their electricity retailer to apply for the concession from April 1, but it will be back-dated to January 1.

Minister for Energy Mark Bailey said the changes were part of the State Government's recent response to Queensland Productivity Commission findings.

"The government's extended assistance through its Electricity Rebate will bring even more help to vulnerable households with Health Care Card holders and asylum seekers eligible to receive around $330 a year to help pay their energy bills," Mr Bailey said.

"Reforming the energy concessions framework to improve support to vulnerable customers is a key element of the Government's response to the QPC's findings.

"Importantly, there will be no changes to existing eligibility for Pensioner Concession Card holders, Department of Veterans' Affairs Card holders or Queensland Seniors Card holders."

Health Care Card holders can apply for the rebate by contacting their electricity retailer from 1 April 2017.

Once verified, the rebate will start appearing on the eligible customers' next electricity bill, with payments back-dated to 1 January 2017, or the period when the customer became eligible after 1 January.

Customers can keep up to date by visiting www.dews.qld.gov.au/electricity/rebates or follow 'Renewable Energy Queensland' on Facebook or Twitter or telephone 13 QGOV (13 74 68).

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  electricity concessions electricty prices power bill

'Absolutely shattered': Mum's pain as fire destroys house

'Absolutely shattered': Mum's pain as fire destroys house

The family didn't have insurance and a support group is calling for clothing donations.

STORM DEBRIS: When the council will get to your street

A resident helps the clean-up on Brisbane Terrace in Goodna on Monday morning.

Wondering why that pile of tree branches is still there?

WATCH: Deadly snake trying to swallow a python in backyard

VERY RARE: An Eastern Brown caught on video making a meal out of a python at a Goodna home this week.

An Ipswich woman got a fright while hanging out some washing

LIQUID GOLD: Where the rain fell last night

Around the rain gauges this week in Tweed.

Parts of Ipswich receive more than 70mm in summer deluge

Local Partners

Woodford Folk Festival on track to smash records

A COMBINATION of big name artists, perfect weather and a successful 2015 program has pushed crowds at Woodford Folk Festival towards record-breaking numbers.

Ten new citizens from eight nations welcomed

WELCOME: Ten new Australians gained their citizenship at a ceremony hosted by Ipswich City Rotary with club president and mayor Paul Pisasale on hand.

New Zealander reveals his five-year quest to become an Aussie

What's on this weekend

BIG BANG: North Ipswich Reserve will host the city's major New Year's celebration.

Things to do in Ipswich

The surprising problem police face at Woodford Folk Festival

STREET SCENE: Woodford Folk Festival 2016.

The biggest issue for police at Woodfordia is not what you'd expect

6 ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Ipswich

Ipswich New Year's Eve 2015 at North Ipswich Reserve. Fireworks Finale Spectacular. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

Looking for something to do? We've got you covered.

CES 2017: Who will be the Celine Dion of gadgets?

CES 2017: Who will be the Celine Dion of gadgets?

Walking through the streets of Vegas ahead of the world’s biggest consumer electronics show, you can see a lot of parallels.

The man behind the music of Moana

Musician Opetaia Foa'i performs onstage at the world premiere of Disney's Moana.

Opetaia Foa’i wrote and performed the movie's theme song.

Bindi Irwin gushes as she reunites with boyfriend Chandler

“I missed you so much. Incredibly thankful to have you back."

MOVIE REVIEW: Assassin's Creed shows promise despite faults

Ariane Labed and Michael Fassbender play master assassins in the movie Assassin's Creed.

LATEST video game adaptation has the makings of a good movie.

FINALLY: Ed Sheeran about to drop new music, he reckons

ED SHEERAN is back ... almost.

A whale of a good time for young theatre goers

A scene from the stage show The Snail and the Whale.

CHILDREN'S book The Snail and The Whale adapted for the stage.

Naturalist Steve Backshall on tour in Queensland this week

Adventurer and TV presenter Steve Backshall at the top of the worlds highest waterfall, Angel Falls, in the Canaima National Park in Venezuela.

Deadly 60 host visiting QPAC with his new live show Pole to Pole.

&quot;ALWAYS ADMIRED COMPLEX- YOUR CHANCE TO BECOME AN OWNER&quot;

81/2 Workshops, Brassall 4305

Unit 2 1 1 $289,000

Happy Suncare Lakes residents in a gated community at a very affordable price. You too could be one of these residents enjoying downsizing without compromise. Low...

OWNERS SAY SELL - BRING ALL OFFERS!

6 Miles Court, Harrisville 4307

House 6 3 SUBMIT ALL...

Looking to enjoy the peace and serenity of country style living while only being 20 minutes from Ipswich? This immaculately kept family home is just for you.

OWNERS PURCHASED ELSEWHERE - EXCEPTIONAL VALUE

13 Bombala Court, Collingwood Park 4301

House 4 2 3 $499,000

MULTIPLE FEATURES THAT MUST BE SEEN SPECTACULAR HOME WITH SENSATIONAL VIEWS BALCONY DECK + POOL + SPA + HIS & HER SHEDS THREE SEPARATE LIVING AREAS PLUS MASSIVE...

&quot;SOLID STARTER HOME- A GREAT OPPORTUNITY AND FLOOD FREE &quot;

20 Charlotte, Basin Pocket 4305

House 3 1 1 $229,000

Positioned on the high side of the street this property did not have water inside in 1974. Set on a large 809m2 allotment this 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home has been...

STYLISH &amp; SERENE ON 10,000SQM WITH AMAZING VIEWS

24 Edmond Street, Marburg 4346

House 4 2 1 $555,000

PERFECT INDOOR/OUTDOOR LIVING OPTIONS WITH TWO DIVINE DECKS CAPTURING THE BEST ASPECTS OF MORNING SUN OR AFTERNOON BREEZE PRIVATELY NESTLED AMIDST LUSH ESTABLISHED...

PRIVATE HAVEN WITH POOL ON FULLY FENCED ACRE

21 Glengariff Close, Chuwar 4306

House 4 2 3 $579,000 neg

FULLY FENCED & SET BACK FROM THE ROAD ON 6533SQM OF PEACE & QUIET!! SUPER SPACIOUS WITH REPLICATED FEDERATION FAÇADE THREE HUGE INTERNAL LIVING AREAS PLUS LARGE...

MOTIVATED SELLERS, NEED GONE - COUNTRY LIVING WITH CITY CONVIENENCE

15 Redgum Court, Dugandan 4310

Residential Land 0 0 $119,000

Situated in the beautiful scenic rim and surrounded by the picturesque mountains of Boonah sits this lovely 1142m2 block of land just waiting for you to build your...

STYLISH POST WAR HOME WITH MASSIVE SHED

12 Spengler Street, East Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 4 $309,000

Surrounded by similar beautiful properties, this gorgeous home sits proudly behind the white picket fence, immaculately looked after and in a stunning location...

PERFECTLY PRESENTED!!!

15 Tey Court, Deebing Heights 4306

House 3 2 2 $349,000

Why wait 6 months to build when you can move straight into this modern 2 year old home on an elevated block in the popular Deebing Heights area. Offering: - 3...

Large Family Home + 1564m2 Block + 10m x7m Powered Shed + Heated Pool

8 Schloss Court, Westbrook 4350

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Featuring the perfect fusion of space and style, this solidly built family home has all of the requirements for sophisticated family living in a sought-after...

Coast development on hold as receivers move in

Jay Emmerton, CEO of RPG.

Receivers to be appointed to Emporio development

Pensioners use home renos to beat government cuts

It is time to start this renovation

Hundreds of thousands of pensioners to lose on changes

Tillys' dream now a reality

IN BUSINESS: United Petroleum food merchandiser Brian Glassel with Miles developer Glenn Tilly.

24/7 truck stop opens in Miles

The real reason you can't afford a house

Turnbull thinks he knows why house prices are so steep

Residents: 'You can't tell us what to do with our land'

Ebenezer resident Ron Turner talks about the heavy haulage route planned for the area.

Locals worry roads will be 'dangerous thanks to quarry haulage route

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!