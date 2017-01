PARAMEDICS have rushed to a popular Ipswich shopping centre, where an elderly woman is suffering from suspected heat exposure.

The call for help came through from Booval Fair Shopping Centre about 1.20pm.

Queensland Ambulance Service says the woman is being treated at the scene.

The mercury has tipped 36 degrees at Amberley weather station this afternoon, with some readers reporting temperatures of up to 40 degrees.

A maximum of 37 is forecast for Friday, with a top of 39 tipped for Saturday.