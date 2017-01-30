Police reopen road after serious truck and car crash

UPDATE 10AM: The driver of a Rav4 is in hospital after a crash with a truck at Boonah this morning.

The collision occurred on Boonah Fassifern Rd near Coopers Rd just before 7am.

Firefighters worked for more than 30 minutes to free the elderly man from the vehicle.

Paramedics report the patient suffered a suspected broken leg and abdominal injuries.

He was later transported to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious condition.

The road was closed in both directions for several hours after the crash and while recovery crews cleared debris from the area.

Police have since reopened the route to traffic.

EARLIER: Emergency crews are at the scene of a truck and car crash at Boonah this morning.

The collision occurred just before 7am on Boonah Fassifern Rd near Coopers Rd.

Queensland Ambulance Service report an elderly man is trapped in the car.

Firefighters and paramedics are working to free the patient from the wreck.

Police report the road is blocked in both directions and motorists are advised to seek an alternative route.