Eggplant great value, lemons expensive

Eggplants or aubergines are grown in vegetable gardens around the world and in the last 20 years they have become more and more popular in Australian gardens. Photo Contributed

There is no shortage of fresh produce making its way to the Brisbane Produce Market but you can expect to pay firm prices for some fruit and vegetables grown in Australia's harvest regions affected by recent weather incidents.

For bargain hunters, eggplant is cheap. Remember to keep it stored at room temperature, away from direct sunlight, so that it lasts longer.

Look for some value for money prices on top quality Asian vegetables, beetroot, cabbage, carrot, celery, sweet corn, mushrooms, onions and pumpkin. Some capsicums are also reasonably priced but expect to pay more for top quality.

The cooler weather has meant new season asparagus is firming in price, as are fennel and silverbeet.

Cauliflower is still costly but is expected to drop in price, as will firmly priced broccoli and beans in the days ahead.

Zucchinis are in reduced supply making them expensive but mainly because of high demand. There are still issues harvesting potatoes from wet paddocks, making them expensive.

In the salad aisle, pull a spring time salad together with reasonably priced tomatoes, mixed leaf salad, continental cucumbers and herbs.

Top quality lettuce is firmly priced but you can pick up seconds much cheaper. When buying lettuce, look for ones with bright, crisp, tender leaves, free of brown spots, yellow leaves and decay. Iceberg lettuces should be firm and heavy for their size.

Avocados are firmly priced, as are lebanese cucumbers and eshallots.

The best fruit buys of the week include navel and valencia oranges, raspberries, blueberries and rockmelon, with both quality kiwifruit and watermelon still value for money but expected to rise in price by next week.

Bananas are also reasonably priced but expected to cost more next week.

You will pay expensive prices for lemons, USA grown grapes, passionfruit and pawpaw.

Fruit varieties such as apples, strawberries, limes, new season kensington pride mangoes, pears and pineapples are firmly priced but of top quality.

The first of the low chill stonefruit are on your local fruit shop's shelves and are firmly priced with white peaches and nectarines the best eating.