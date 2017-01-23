Educators gather to talk about multicultural education

WELL ATTENDED: Dr Eseta Tualaulelei, Dr Jillian Guy, Dr Ann Milne, Associate Professor Jon Austin, Dr Renee Demarchelier and Professor Ken Udas at the symposium.

INCREASING cultural and ethnic diversity in local communities continues to result in flow-on changes for local schools, according to USQ education experts.

The university held a symposium on working in multicultural educational environments in response to requests for help in the design and delivery of effective and culturally respectful education for students.

Some of the topics that were featured included colouring in the white spaces: Reclaiming cultural identity in whitestream schools, comlexity within diverse learning spaces: The educational life worlds of Australian Indigenous students and effective pedagogy for Pasifika students: What does it look like?

The event, held on January 19, complemented USQ's Master of Education (Multicultural Education) which was designed to expand understanding of the role of education in society, and challenges faced by educators in rapidly changing communities.

Event organisers Associate Professor (Education) Jon Austin and Dr Renee Desmarchelier (Lecturer (Critical Pedagogies)) said the symposium focused on Maori and Pasifika education, and Australian Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander education.

"Many local schools have a significantly higher numbers of students identifying as Maori, Pasifika or Australian Indigenous than is typical throughout Queensland," Associate Professor Austin said.

"Our guest speaker was Dr Ann Milne who is internationally-recognised for her work over 30 years as Principal, Kia Aroha College in Auckland."

Dr Renee Desmarchelier said the symposium was heavily practitioner-oriented and highly interactive.

Learn more about the USQ Master of Education (Multicultural Education) at www.usq.edu.au/study/degrees/master-of-education-full-fee-paying/multicultural-education.