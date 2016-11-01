28°
Ede's death led to first in Queensland law

1st Nov 2016 6:00 AM
Police carry out the arrest of Goodna assault accused Ariik Mayot a short time after the alleged fatal attack on Lindsay Ede.
Police carry out the arrest of Goodna assault accused Ariik Mayot a short time after the alleged fatal attack on Lindsay Ede.

THE alleged unprovoked attack that led to the death of Lindsay Ede occurred just a short distance from where Terry Bishop was set upon.

It was an assault that shocked Ipswich; a man hit with a deadly punch from the side as he walked along a suburban street, minding his own business.

Mr Ede fought bravely for several weeks after the June 22, 2015 attack, ultimately succumbing to his injuries on July 15 last year.

Lindsay Ede.
Lindsay Ede.

Police charged Ariik Mayot, 20, with grievous bodily harm immediately following the alleged assault.

That charge was upgraded to unlawful striking causing death, making Mayot the first person in Queensland to be charged with the new offence, introduced as a reaction to a series of unrelated one punch attacks causing death or serious injury.

A large memorial service was held at Goodna and, led by Mr Bishop, Mr Ede's family joined the One Punch campaign, organising a community walk to raise awareness.

Mr Ede's family and Ipswich City Council later worked together to name a Goodna park in Mr Ede's honour.

The park, which is 500m away from the place where the attack happened, was opened in August this year.

Topics:  assault ipswich lindsay ede one punch can kill campaign

TERRY Bishop was attacked by four men in broad daylight just metres away from where his brother was tragically killed by a one-punch attack last year.

Police carry out the arrest of Goodna assault accused Ariik Mayot a short time after the alleged fatal attack on Lindsay Ede.

ABC trying to set record straight on Catalyst's future

ABC's Catalyst program is under review, says the ABC

57-room house and she only uses four of them

Tamara Ecclestone only uses four rooms in her lavish 57-room home.

