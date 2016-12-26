Eat Street-style market coming in 2017

FOODIES REJOICE: Booval Oz Night Market's future remains uncertain, but a brand new Eat Street-style event will open in 2017.

BOOVAL'S Oz Night Market is changing hands and a new Eat Street style market will arrive in Ipswich in 2017.

The Oz Night Market, originally started by Edmond Wong in 2014, announced on December 13 that it would cease operation immediately.

Customers responded with concern among rumours it may not reopen.

Organisers were quick to confirm the market would be taken over by another vendor at some stage next year and would still be held in the Booval Fair Shopping Centre carpark - however confusion remains as to when it will reopen and who will take it over.

The change in vendors and market stalls at the Oz Night Market over the last six months caused concern for some customers, with many people hoping the change in ownership will reinvigorate the popular event and provide more stability for market-goers.

Booval centre manager Craig Moffatt would not confirm who would replace the current market organisers.

"We cannot disclose confidential lease arrangements or lease holders' details," he said.

"The markets will resume at Booval Fair at a date to be advised in 2017.

"We know that our customers enjoy the Saturday evening event and we would like to continue to offer this in the New Year."

Amidst the uncertainty of the future of the Oz Night Market, a brand new food market announced it would offer Ipswich a range of Eat Street like stalls in 2017.

Urbane Markets at Ipswich, operated by new owner Jason Van Hunnik, will be held undercover in the Citiswich Business Park in Bundamba - a 10-minute drive from the Oz Night Market's current location.

This will mean Ipswich will have a second Eat Street-style event.

Mr Van Hunnik, who said he was unaware of the Oz Night Market's temporary closure, said his event would also have live entertainment every week.

"We are a brand new concept for Ipswich and the south-east," he said.

"(We will be) more of a tourist destination."

The Urbane Markets at Ipswich Facebook page, which has already amassed more than 2000 likes, describes the event as "the market of all markets" which will "become Ipswich city's latest and (a) unique premier tourist destination".

The organiser has put the call out for vendors to apply for a spot in his new-look market, which is expected to open in the first quarter of 2017 around Easter.

Vendors can email vendors@urbanemarkets. com.au for more.