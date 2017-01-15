30°
Community

Early Ipswich feeling kind of sporty

Times Past with QT columnist Beryl Johnston | 15th Jan 2017 5:00 AM
READY TO PLAY: Photo of cricket match at Deebing Creek Aboriginal Station.
READY TO PLAY: Photo of cricket match at Deebing Creek Aboriginal Station.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

RACING

THE THIRD annual race meeting of the Queensland Turf Club was held on May 30, 1866.

There were 1,200 to 5,000 people at the race and: "As horse racing in Queensland was such a luxury, the bulk of the spectators did not trouble themselves much about the quality of the horses”.

SHOOTING

INSTRUCTIONS were given in shooting with the Kentucky Pea Rifle, Martine-Henry breech-loader, Prussian needle gun, French Chassepot, Blunder-buss and other firearms at the Nicholas Street shooting gallery in 1870.

SCULLING

A SCULLING match took place on the Bremer River on September 17, 1870, the course was from above the railway bridge to the Basin and back. Competitors were Charles Betts and James Charlton, James was the winner.

CRICKET

THE first meeting for practice of Ipswich newly formed Athenian Cricket Club took place at North Ipswich on Saturday, February 7, 1874.

ROWING

THERE was talk of forming a rowing club in Ipswich in 1874. The Bremer River was considered admirably adapted for boating and nothing of its kind had been seen on the Bremer River. The Ipswich rowing club formed in August 1877 had as its uniform a straw hat, white singlet trimmed with blue, and white trousers.

RACING

RACES took place at the Rosewood Gate on Boxing Day 1874. The prize was a new saddle and bridle and only farmer's horses were allowed to compete.

GUN CLUB

THE Ipswich gun club donated a 20 guinea cup to the winner of a grand pigeon match which was held at the Ipswich racecourse in May 1877.

Football group in the late sixties.
Football group in the late sixties.

FOOTBALL

Ipswich had an Elmira Football Club in 1879 and A W Fox was its secretary.

MELBOURNE CUP - 1883

THE "Great Victory Sweep in the Melbourne Cup paid a winning prize of 3,000 pounds for an investment of 2/6. This sweep offered advantages to the public never before attempted. Tickets sold for 2/6 each or 9 for one pound.

BOAT RACE

AQUATIC circles in Ipswich in 1884 were stirred to their utmost depths - if they had any by boat race. The race was a pair-oared affair and the course was from the railway bridge to Hancock's sawmill and back. Winners D Dann and W Boland were awarded one pound each and the plaudits of the crowd.

RUGBY

A MEETING was called on Saturday July 24, 1886 for the purpose of inaugurating rugby in Ipswich, the meeting was held at the North Ipswich Reserve. On July 27 at the North Australian Hotel a further meeting was held and it was resolved the new club should be called the "Rangers” colours were to be black jersey with a scarlet device on the left breast and scarlet stockings (no mention o the colour of the trousers) Officers elected were - Mr H . S St Paul president, Dr Channing Neill vice-president, Mr H Robinson captain, Mr C A Morris secretary and Mr L Heiner treasurer.

QUEENSLAND SCOTTISH RIFLES

THE formation of a company of the Queensland Scottish rifles Ipswich took place in the Albert Hall Nicholas St, Ipswich in November 1886, fifty one people became members.

POLO

THE great Indian game of hurling on horseback was played in the North Ipswich Reserve in 1887. It was the first time a polo match had been witnessed in Ipswich and the local team members were F.L. Cardew captain, E Harding Jnr, J. J Brady and H. S Cribb. The Brisbane team won.

ROWING REGATTA

A REGATTA was held by the Ipswich rowing club in the town reach of the Bremer River on June 21, 1887. It celebrated the Jubilee of Queen Victoria. Secretary of the club was Thos. Carmody.

CYCLING

MESSRS P Dwan, J McIvor, and F Green, members of the Ipswich Bicycle Club left Ipswich at 5am sometime in 1887 to cycle to Sandgate. They arrived there at 9am attended a church service, indulged in a refreshing bath and started back to Ipswich at 11.30am. The distance travelled was 90 miles and actual time on the road - just short of 9 hours.

SWIMMING

THE Ipswich Swimming Club was formed on February 14, 1888 at a meeting held in the Council Chambers Elected to office were his worship the Mayor Mr P Brown president, Messrs J Nicholls and J White vice-presidents, Mr M S Smith Captain, Mr T Carmody secretary and Mr A E Hardaker treasurer.

BOXING

THERE was talk in Sydney about a giant of a boxer known at the "Queensland boy”. He stood almost 7 ft and weighed 16 stone. It was thought he was from Nicholas St, Ipswich. A later report stated Richard Barker, the 7ft Limestonian who had created favourable impression in the athletic world of the southern colonies had come home to Ipswich in March 1891.

Ipswich Queensland Times
Early Ipswich feeling kind of sporty

Early Ipswich feeling kind of sporty

First records of game day

Pig racing lights up footy race day

CUDDLES: Amanda Darker and Dale Shearer were behind the pig racing for the 'Shearer Tackles Cancer' fund raiser at Ipswich Turf Club.

Rugby League Ipswich kicks off season at Ipswich Turf Club

Ipswich and Somerset schools to get $6 million for upgrades

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk visited Rosewood State School recently. Her government allocated $60,000 to the school for improvements and $820,000 to Rosewood High.

Region gets a boost in funding for education providers

Ups and downs in NBN quest to leave no home behind

Toowoomba's David Shinners and his son Hugh and wife Julie find online life easier with the NBN.

Faster broadband means fewer people will leave the regions for work.

Local Partners

Gatton family claims game show success

A GATTON family walked away with more than $11,000 after an exciting three-night run on game show Family Feud.

No amnesty for medicinal marijuana, says Qld Government

In November 2016, Australia will legalise medicinal cannabis.

Families reliant on the drug are still unsure of their futures.

9 things to do this weekend

IT'S ON: Help raise funds for cancer research this weekend at the Ipswich Turf Club. The Shearer Tackles Cancer pig races will still be conducted in the Beer Garden from 12pm.

From music and markets to hiking and swimming, Ipswich has it all

Six things to do this weekend

Enjoy a visit with Thomas and Friends at The Workshops Railway

Check out what's on in and around Ipswich.

Your guide to a great night out

The Village Festival in August featured Aussie music icons Mark Seymour and James Reyne.

Check out some live music in Ipswich this weekend

Nicole Kidman is the 'glue' in family

Nicole Kidman is the 'glue' in family

NICOLE Kidman believes she holds the family together but her husband Keith Urban is vital in the support system.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's divorce finalised

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard pictured during their relationship.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's divorce has been finalised.

Ten suspects charged over Kim Kardashian West's Paris attack

Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West.

Suspects named in infamous attack

Good and bad of tropics

BOOK COVER: Annie Seaton's latest novel \"Daintree\". Published by Pan Macmillan Australia

The next best thing to visiting the Daintree is reading about it

Talitha Cummins claims she was sacked on maternity leave

She had expected to return to her weekend newsreading role

Tracing every track: adopted Australian’s amazing journey

Dev Patel in a scene from the movie Lion.

AUSSIE director roars with his feature film debut Lion.

TV Insider: Idris Elba fighting fit and loving it

Idris Elba warms up before his first fight at London's Repton Club in a scene from the TV series Idris Elba: Fighter.

Follow actor Idris Elba on the road to professional fighting.

AFFORDABLE TO LIVE IN- INVEST WITH A 11% RETURN

31/5 Judith Street, Flinders View 4305

Unit 1 1 $95,000

Great one bedroom unit in absolutely perfect location is now presented for sale. Located in a 55+ gated community, situated close to all amenities including...

Ready, Set, BUILD!

25 Law Street, Bundamba 4304

Residential Land This vacant, level, 545 square metre block of land has been a ... Offers from...

This vacant, level, 545 square metre block of land has been a secret for long enough!! Situated a mere 2-3 minutes from the Warrego Highway and 5-7 minutes from...

BIG BLOCK – HUGE HOME – MASSIVE VALUE FOR MONEY!

29 Seventeen Mile Road, Helidon 4344

House 4 2 2 $310,000

Everything about this six year old family home is big! The amazing 1207m2 block with easy rear yard access, the oversized and separate air conditioned living...

BIG BLOCK – HUGE HOME – MASSIVE VALUE FOR MONEY!

29 Seventeen Mile Road, Helidon 4344

House 4 2 2 $310,000

Everything about this six year old family home is big! The amazing 1207m2 block with easy rear yard access, the oversized and separate air conditioned living...

TRY AND FIND BETTER – I DARE YOU!

5 Jondaryan Court, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $489,000

In real estate there are houses and then there are homes. This is no ordinary house, it has always been someone’s exceptional home and now it can be yours! This...

PRIVATE HAVEN WITH POOL ON FULLY FENCED ACRE

21 Glengariff Close, Chuwar 4306

House 4 2 3 $579,000 neg

FULLY FENCED & SET BACK FROM THE ROAD ON 6533SQM OF PEACE & QUIET!! SUPER SPACIOUS WITH REPLICATED FEDERATION FAÇADE THREE HUGE INTERNAL LIVING AREAS PLUS LARGE...

Massive Home - Designed for Family Living

9 Pringle Place, Pine Mountain 4306

House 6 2 2 $589,000

This stunning 45 square home has been purposely built for family living and entertaining by a local Ipswich builder and has a unique blend of luxury, coupled with...

STYLISH &amp; SERENE ON 10,000SQM WITH AMAZING VIEWS

24 Edmond Street, Marburg 4346

House 4 2 1 $555,000

PERFECT INDOOR/OUTDOOR LIVING OPTIONS WITH TWO DIVINE DECKS CAPTURING THE BEST ASPECTS OF MORNING SUN OR AFTERNOON BREEZE PRIVATELY NESTLED AMIDST LUSH ESTABLISHED...

PREMIER SIZED BLOCK &amp; HOME PLUS $20,000 FOHG!!!!

50 Currawong Street, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 $449,000

This stunning brand new Bold home achieves a balance that few homes in this price bracket ever manage. Modern and contemporary, yet family focused while still...

10 ACRES, 2 TITLES, LOADS OF EXTRAS!

266 Ellis and Jackson Road, Harrisville 4307

3 2 5 AUCTION

Proudly introducing this lovely property just on the outskirts of Harrisville Township. Consisting of 10 acres with 2 titles, this is a fantastic opportunity not...

Historical home leaves family's hands after 75 years

SALE CONFIRMED: The Gympie Regional Realty team which sold the Ramsey property are (back) Mel Gastigar, Dorothy Palmer and Margaret Cochrane, with (front) home seller Terri-Jayne Ramsey.

Ramsey family played a huge role in Gympie's growth.

What a year 2016 proved to be

Entrance Island, Birtinya

Get the inside info from the agents themselves

REVEALED: What Coast wants in an international airport

Sunshine Coast business people share their views on what's needed

Time for a cool change

43 Eckersley Ave, Buderim.

Family home goes to the auction floor

Designer home set in lush tropical gardens

This home has it all and more

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!