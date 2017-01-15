Early Ipswich feeling kind of sporty

RACING

THE THIRD annual race meeting of the Queensland Turf Club was held on May 30, 1866.

There were 1,200 to 5,000 people at the race and: "As horse racing in Queensland was such a luxury, the bulk of the spectators did not trouble themselves much about the quality of the horses”.

SHOOTING

INSTRUCTIONS were given in shooting with the Kentucky Pea Rifle, Martine-Henry breech-loader, Prussian needle gun, French Chassepot, Blunder-buss and other firearms at the Nicholas Street shooting gallery in 1870.

SCULLING

A SCULLING match took place on the Bremer River on September 17, 1870, the course was from above the railway bridge to the Basin and back. Competitors were Charles Betts and James Charlton, James was the winner.

CRICKET

THE first meeting for practice of Ipswich newly formed Athenian Cricket Club took place at North Ipswich on Saturday, February 7, 1874.

ROWING

THERE was talk of forming a rowing club in Ipswich in 1874. The Bremer River was considered admirably adapted for boating and nothing of its kind had been seen on the Bremer River. The Ipswich rowing club formed in August 1877 had as its uniform a straw hat, white singlet trimmed with blue, and white trousers.

RACING

RACES took place at the Rosewood Gate on Boxing Day 1874. The prize was a new saddle and bridle and only farmer's horses were allowed to compete.

GUN CLUB

THE Ipswich gun club donated a 20 guinea cup to the winner of a grand pigeon match which was held at the Ipswich racecourse in May 1877.

Football group in the late sixties.

FOOTBALL

Ipswich had an Elmira Football Club in 1879 and A W Fox was its secretary.

MELBOURNE CUP - 1883

THE "Great Victory Sweep in the Melbourne Cup paid a winning prize of 3,000 pounds for an investment of 2/6. This sweep offered advantages to the public never before attempted. Tickets sold for 2/6 each or 9 for one pound.

BOAT RACE

AQUATIC circles in Ipswich in 1884 were stirred to their utmost depths - if they had any by boat race. The race was a pair-oared affair and the course was from the railway bridge to Hancock's sawmill and back. Winners D Dann and W Boland were awarded one pound each and the plaudits of the crowd.

RUGBY

A MEETING was called on Saturday July 24, 1886 for the purpose of inaugurating rugby in Ipswich, the meeting was held at the North Ipswich Reserve. On July 27 at the North Australian Hotel a further meeting was held and it was resolved the new club should be called the "Rangers” colours were to be black jersey with a scarlet device on the left breast and scarlet stockings (no mention o the colour of the trousers) Officers elected were - Mr H . S St Paul president, Dr Channing Neill vice-president, Mr H Robinson captain, Mr C A Morris secretary and Mr L Heiner treasurer.

QUEENSLAND SCOTTISH RIFLES

THE formation of a company of the Queensland Scottish rifles Ipswich took place in the Albert Hall Nicholas St, Ipswich in November 1886, fifty one people became members.

POLO

THE great Indian game of hurling on horseback was played in the North Ipswich Reserve in 1887. It was the first time a polo match had been witnessed in Ipswich and the local team members were F.L. Cardew captain, E Harding Jnr, J. J Brady and H. S Cribb. The Brisbane team won.

ROWING REGATTA

A REGATTA was held by the Ipswich rowing club in the town reach of the Bremer River on June 21, 1887. It celebrated the Jubilee of Queen Victoria. Secretary of the club was Thos. Carmody.

CYCLING

MESSRS P Dwan, J McIvor, and F Green, members of the Ipswich Bicycle Club left Ipswich at 5am sometime in 1887 to cycle to Sandgate. They arrived there at 9am attended a church service, indulged in a refreshing bath and started back to Ipswich at 11.30am. The distance travelled was 90 miles and actual time on the road - just short of 9 hours.

SWIMMING

THE Ipswich Swimming Club was formed on February 14, 1888 at a meeting held in the Council Chambers Elected to office were his worship the Mayor Mr P Brown president, Messrs J Nicholls and J White vice-presidents, Mr M S Smith Captain, Mr T Carmody secretary and Mr A E Hardaker treasurer.

BOXING

THERE was talk in Sydney about a giant of a boxer known at the "Queensland boy”. He stood almost 7 ft and weighed 16 stone. It was thought he was from Nicholas St, Ipswich. A later report stated Richard Barker, the 7ft Limestonian who had created favourable impression in the athletic world of the southern colonies had come home to Ipswich in March 1891.