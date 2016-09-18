Early days of fire fighting a big challenge

UP to July 1878 the first fire Brigade then in existence in Ipswich was the Southern & Western Fire Brigade (under the command of Mr R T Darker) who was Locomotive Superintendent of the Ipswich railway workshops and its apparatus was an old hand worked pumping engine.

Possibly had not a fire described as the "biggest fire” that had ever occurred in Ipswich taken place on July 4, 1878, the agitation to form a Fire Brigade in Ipswich would not have received as much of an impetus as it did.

This fire devastated almost the entire section of Brisbane St, between the corner of Nicholas St and Ellenborough St.

It had started in the back portion of the Messrs Hugh Shanks produce store. Other buildings destroyed were those occupied by W Tatham (bookseller) J J Munaster (Jeweller) James Foote (Grocer) Macfarlane & Sons (Drapers) F H Mead (fruiterer, John Morgan (bootmaker) Mr Church (hairdresser) and P McNamara (bootmaker).

The only building left standing was a two-storied brick building near Ellenborough St.

Following this great fire the following ratepayers of the municipality petitioned the Mayor Ald. Josiah Francis to convene a public meeting for that purpose of considering the advisability of forming a fire brigade.

LIFE SAVERS: The Ipswich Volunteer Fire Brigade. beryl

Those ratepayers were Messrs R Cribb, T W Hoey, Charles F Chubb, Enoch Bostock, and G H Wilson, E W Hargreaves, John Greenham, Hughes & Cameron, James Foote and John McGrath.

The Mayor complied with the request and a meeting was held on July 15, 1878 in the Temperance Hall then situated in West St.

It was the Hon J. C Foote who moved the motion "That it was desirable that a Fire Brigade be formed in Ipswich and the town brought under the operation of the Fire Brigade Act of 1876. This was seconded by Mr Havard and the motion was carried unanimously.

At a subsequent committee meeting held in the Council chambers on the 18th July Mr George R Wilson was elected honorary secretary and Mr Havard Hon. Treasurer. Then at a further meeting on July 22, Mr R Darker was elected superintendent on the motion of Mr H Johns seconded by Joseph Beasley.

It was resolved that a reel and 300 feet of leather be immediately ordered and that a fire bell and 12 fire brigade tomahawks be obtained as a sum of 150 pounds had been collected toward equipping the brigade.

The first reel used by the Ipswich Fire Brigade was made by Mr George Phillips coach builder general blacksmith and agricultural implement maker of Brisbane St on a site opposite Gordon St.

Ipswichians were surprised on July 27, 1878, when members of the newly formed Fire Brigade held a display at their first practice in Bell & Brisbane Sts. Four jets of water came from 2 fire plugs and the water "over-topped” the highest buildings in those streets. Water came from the newly erected Pumping Station and pipes had been laid so that reticulated water from the Brisbane River was possible in Ipswich. At that time there were 16 members in the brigade.

By July 31, 1878, the election of three captains took place and those chosen for the positions were Messrs W Harris, John Drysdale and Joseph Beasley.

Then came the choosing of team members. Mr Harris chose Messrs James Mapstone and George Beverley as his branch men, P Wilkinson and C Palmer as hydrant men and Alf Foote and Adams as coupling men with T Beverley and Crane as winders.

Mr Drysdale's team consisted of Messrs T Harvey, H Johns, Edington, Gambling, P Dwyer, F H Mead and J McLean, Mr Beasley's team was made up of R Sim, Ogier, Pichard, W Gosling and M Considine.

Months later Messrs John Murphy, a Friedland and John Jeffrey were elected as members.

For some time in the early stages of its existence the members met at the workshop of Messrs Brown & Macgregor in Bremer St, however in another write-up it stated "that the Powers that be of the Ipswich Fire Brigade have resolved to remove the fire station form Nicholas St where the headquarters have been - first in a little brick fire station situated alongside the railway gate and subsequently in the old drill shed for many years, to another part of the city.

This was possibly the move to the old fire Station at the top end of town in Brisbane St.

An old hand worked fire engine was imported to Ipswich by the Hon Arthur Macalister Minister for Works & Lands from England.

This landed in Brisbane on May 28, 1865.

Its first operation as a "fire douser” took place on June 17, 1865, when under command of superintendent J W Bedford locomotive foreman of the railway fire brigade assisted at a fire at the back of Messrs Cribb & Footes premises in Bell Street.

It was recorded "The railway firemen worked like demons and sang snatches of well-known sea shanties after the style of sailors on the old wooden ships”.