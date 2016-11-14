30°
News

Dumb and dumber - Mayor slams rail fail

Joel Gould
| 14th Nov 2016 8:20 AM Updated: 9:38 AM
Paul Pisasale has slammed QR's decision to replace trains with buses on the Ipswich-Rosewood line
Paul Pisasale has slammed QR's decision to replace trains with buses on the Ipswich-Rosewood line Rob Williams

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

DUMB and dumber.

That is how Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale has described Queensland Rail's decision to replace trains with buses on the Ipswich-Rosewood train line on weekends.

Last night Transport Minister Stirling Hinchliffe tweeted that he had instructed Queensland Rail to review the decision and restore service as a priority after representations from Ipswich West MP Jim Madden and customers.

The QT today reported on the anger of residents who use the line at the decision and how Cr David Pahlke had taken up the cause with vigour. Mr Madden also contacted Mr Hinchliffe as soon as he was made aware of the decision.

Cr Pisasale was gobsmacked by the reasoning given by Queensland Rail on qt.com.au for their decision.

A Queensland Rail spokesperson said that "the weekend bus replacement was implemented by Queensland Rail as the Rosewood to Ipswich branch line is one of the lowest utilised lines on the city network, and a parallel road running alongside it meant buses could easily replace trains with similar travel times".

"However, at the Minister for Transport's instruction, Queensland Rail is now reviewing that decision."

Cr Pisasale said it was the lamest reason he had heard in a long time as the western suburbs of Ipswich between Karrabin and Rosewood were booming.

"We've just launched 3000 blocks out there," he said.

"Maybe they should look at the reasons people aren't catching the train, which is the irregularity.

"One of the selling points we are using with people who move there is the railway line and now they are closing it down. You are kidding me.

"Queensland Rail needs to stay in touch.

"Queensland Rail has to get the award for dumb and dumber.

"They will have to write a movie script about them.

"They don't even tell the mayor of the city when they cut rail services.

"I thought we were in partnership and were encouraging growth in south-east Queensland."

Mr Madden told the QT there was a shortage of train drivers and blamed the former Newman government for sacking driver trainers. He said that a request had gone out to retired drivers to come back and save the day.

Cr Pisasale said there was little chance of that happening.

"I went to a function where there were a lot of retired drivers and I asked them if they would go back and help Queensland Rail out," he said.

"But they said 'I would rather cut grass'.

"They said QR treat staff so poorly they would not go back.

"If I was Stirling Hinchliffe I would shake the organisation up and down.

"One of the things that brings you unstuck as a politician is listening to a bureaucracy that is out of touch with Queensland and out of touch with Ipswich."

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  ipswich-rosewood line jim madden mayor paul pisasale queensland rail stirling hinchliffe

Supermoon: Best time and top tips to capture on camera

Supermoon: Best time and top tips to capture on camera

IF you’ve always wanted to capture a super shot of the moon, tonight and tomorrow night could be your best opportunities in almost 70 years.

NZ quake miracle: Two pulled alive from flattened home

Elms Homestead

The house "just collapsed like a stack of cards".

Man suffers pelvis fracture in Warrego Hwy crash

Police car.Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

Ute and semi-trailer crash leaves man with fractured pelvis

Why the council will be peering over your fence

Coffs Harbour - Park Beach 5-12-10 Residents of the so called "Escape Alley" the lane outside the town houses at No.4 Pronce Street Coffs Harbour are celebrating a small victory this week after Coffs Harbour City Council kept it's promise and built a six foot high wooden fence, effectively closing off the lane from unwanted visitors. The action was taken in response to public outcry after a spate of vandalism, break ins, graffiti and alcohol fueled hooliganism which has made resident viryual prisoners in their own homes, too frightened to venture out once the sun went down as drunken hoodlums take over the precinct. Phot Frank Redward

Dog owners beware, especially if you're a rule breaker

Local Partners

Rail guru questions QR decision on trains

Robert Dow goes into bat for commuters on Ipswich-Rosewood line

Help teenager make a difference in The Congo

BIG IDEAS: Seventeen-year-old Salomon Lukonga is trying to raise $10,000 to start a clothing line and send 30% of the profits back to help people in The Congo.

Salomon's journey from refugee to agent for change

Five things to do this week

TALENTED LINEUP: Women in Voice will be appearing at Ipswich Civic Centre.

What's on in Ipswich

Five things to do this weekend

The Friends of Hospice is holding a book sale this Sunday.

Here's what's on in Ipswich

Things to do around Ipswich

Friday, November 11 is Remembrance Day

What's on this weekend

Swift turns to Drake for new hip hop sound

Swift turns to Drake for new hip hop sound

'BLANK Space' hitmaker Taylor Swift has turned to Drake for help with her new album, according to a report.

Sir Elton John: Britain is horrible at present

Sir Elton John admits Britain is "horrible" at the moment.

Five things to do this week

TALENTED LINEUP: Women in Voice will be appearing at Ipswich Civic Centre.

What's on in Ipswich

Gable Tostee explains why he recorded fatal Tinder date

Gable Tostee has faced an interview by Channel 9's 60 Minutes

Will and Karlie become first Queenslanders to win The Block

The Block winners Will Bethune and Karlie Cicero celebrate their auction result.

FIVE teams rake in nearly $3 million in prize money on auction day.

Robbie Williams' four-year-old daughter wants tattoos

Robbie Williams' four-year-old daughter wants tattoos for Christmas

Katy Perry donates 10k to Planned Parenthood

Katy Perry fears funding to essential services may be cut

&quot;BRASSALL SURPRISE PACKAGE!&quot;

93 Workshops, Brassall 4305

House 4 1 1 $289,000

This is undoubtedly the suburb surprise. This great family home is set on a 630m2 block in walking distance to shops, schools, sporting, public transport and...

MOUNTAINOUS VIEWS AT YOUR BACK DOOR

1099 Warrill View Peak Crossing Road, Peak Crossing 4306 ...

House 4 2 4 $500,000...

Designed for those who enjoy luxury Queensland living, this is a home you'll want to show off and is only minutes from Peak Crossing School. This contemporary...

19 ACRES, 2 STOREY BRICK HOME-MUST BE SOLD!

212 Roadvale Road, Roadvale 4310

3 2 4 $500,000

Looking for a lifestyle change? Then look no further! Properties like this are hard to come by and don't last long either. Located at Roadvale just 10 minutes...

OWNERS WANT IT SOLD-BRING OFFERS!

15 Stapylton Street, Warrill View 4307

House 6 2 5 OFFERS CONSIDERED...

Located at Warrill View just 8 minutes to Harrisville township and 25 minutes to Yamanto this one will surely impress. Set on a 1012m2 block this large home has...

OPEN THIS SATURDAY - MUST BE SOLD!

74 Queen Street, Harrisville 4307

House 3 1 1 $295,000...

Whether looking for an investment or first home, this beauty is ready to go and will not disappoint! Never been listed and features original Queenslander...

Gorgeous on Glebe

75 Glebe Road, Silkstone 4304

House 3 1 1 $387,000...

This centrally located gem will wow you with it's modern renovation, which pays homage to the original 1920's character of the home. Upon entrance from the front...

THE GREAT ENTERTAINER OR FAMILY RETREAT!

5 Takara Court, Karana Downs 4306

House 4 2 2 $389,000

Escape to your very own land of enchanted gardens, massive outdoor and multiple indoor living areas where you can entertain to your hearts content or just relax...

URGENT SALE-MAKE AN OFFER!!

10 Hall Street, Harrisville 4307

House 3 1 3 ALL OFFERS...

CALL TO INSPECT TODAY!! First time offered for sale in 37 years, needs to be sold!! Sitting on a quarter acre block this fully fenced 3 bed home just needs some...

Quaint Cottage on 50 Acre&#39;s

91 Krugers Road, Coleyville 4307

House 2 1 6 $485,000

With access to the Cunningham Highway within 2 minutes, it's the perfect “Country Retreat” and it's an easy commute to Ipswich only 15 minutes away and...

MAGICAL WOODEND COLONIAL

48 Woodend Road, Woodend 4305

House 3 2 2 $479,000...

Do you love colonial homes? Then this beautiful home is a must to inspect. Located in the very popular suburb of Woodend and is in walking distance to Ipswich...

Yabba, dabba doo! Coast’s Flintstones house on market

The McCalls family home that is known as the Flintstones house.

Hand-built stone cottage at property that become family's Bedrock

$1.3 million home paves way for new housing market

New owners Brian and Kerry Carroll.

Now, the suburban stunner has new home owners

Grandmother of seven evicted from home of 19 years

Sharon James was evicted for her family home of 19 years last Thursday after not paying her bills for two years.

Grandmother evicted from family home after not making her repayments

Massive housing estate planned at mouth of bypass

Huge development about 3km north of the Toowoomba CBD

AUDIO: Swifts' renovation gives youth job hopes

ON THE JOB: Trainee Maddison Hatfield gets to work refurbishing the Swifts Sports Club.

State Government funding lands 30 youth in traineeship positions

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!