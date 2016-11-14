Dumb and dumber - Mayor slams rail fail

Paul Pisasale has slammed QR's decision to replace trains with buses on the Ipswich-Rosewood line

DUMB and dumber.

That is how Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale has described Queensland Rail's decision to replace trains with buses on the Ipswich-Rosewood train line on weekends.

Last night Transport Minister Stirling Hinchliffe tweeted that he had instructed Queensland Rail to review the decision and restore service as a priority after representations from Ipswich West MP Jim Madden and customers.

@Robert_Dow based on rep from @JimMaddenMP & customers I have instructed @QueenslandRail to review decision & restore service as a priority. — Stirling Hinchliffe (@StirlHinchliffe) November 13, 2016

The QT today reported on the anger of residents who use the line at the decision and how Cr David Pahlke had taken up the cause with vigour. Mr Madden also contacted Mr Hinchliffe as soon as he was made aware of the decision.

Cr Pisasale was gobsmacked by the reasoning given by Queensland Rail on qt.com.au for their decision.

A Queensland Rail spokesperson said that "the weekend bus replacement was implemented by Queensland Rail as the Rosewood to Ipswich branch line is one of the lowest utilised lines on the city network, and a parallel road running alongside it meant buses could easily replace trains with similar travel times".

"However, at the Minister for Transport's instruction, Queensland Rail is now reviewing that decision."

Cr Pisasale said it was the lamest reason he had heard in a long time as the western suburbs of Ipswich between Karrabin and Rosewood were booming.

"We've just launched 3000 blocks out there," he said.

"Maybe they should look at the reasons people aren't catching the train, which is the irregularity.

"One of the selling points we are using with people who move there is the railway line and now they are closing it down. You are kidding me.

"Queensland Rail needs to stay in touch.

"Queensland Rail has to get the award for dumb and dumber.

"They will have to write a movie script about them.

"They don't even tell the mayor of the city when they cut rail services.

"I thought we were in partnership and were encouraging growth in south-east Queensland."

Mr Madden told the QT there was a shortage of train drivers and blamed the former Newman government for sacking driver trainers. He said that a request had gone out to retired drivers to come back and save the day.

Cr Pisasale said there was little chance of that happening.

"I went to a function where there were a lot of retired drivers and I asked them if they would go back and help Queensland Rail out," he said.

"But they said 'I would rather cut grass'.

"They said QR treat staff so poorly they would not go back.

"If I was Stirling Hinchliffe I would shake the organisation up and down.

"One of the things that brings you unstuck as a politician is listening to a bureaucracy that is out of touch with Queensland and out of touch with Ipswich."