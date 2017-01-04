Drunk biker had no helmet, no lights and no licence

A man was allegedly pulled over early on new year's day while riding a defective motorcycle with a blood alcohol concentration more than three times the limit, was also not wearing a helmet.

Police allege the man was pulled over at Upper Lockyer about 12.10am on Sunday on a motorcycle with no lights.

It will be alleged the man also did not hold a motorcycle licence and his blood alcohol reading was 0.164%.

The 25-year-old Harlaxton man was arrested and taken to the Toowoomba Watch house where he was charged with six offences, including one count each of driving whilst under the influence of liquor, failing to wear a helmet, unlicensed driving, driving a defective vehicle, driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle.

He is due to appear in the Toowoomba Magistrates Court on January 24.