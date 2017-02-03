34°
Drug sting uncovers alleged ice networks, puppy farm

Andrew Korner
| 3rd Feb 2017 1:30 PM Updated: 1:48 PM

POLICE have brought the net down on 10 alleged ice traffickers, following three days of raids across Ipswich and surrounding areas.

Operation Assam involved five months of investigation into ice and other illicit drug dealing, but also uncovered an alleged puppy farm in Tallegalla, just west of Ipswich, from which 37 dogs were seized on Wednesday.

Detective Senior Sergeant Heath McQueen said police executed search warrants on 24 properties between Wednesday and Friday, charging a total of 40 people on 495 charges including drug trafficking, drug supply, weapons and explosives charges.

"This operation specifically targeted the trafficking of methamphetamine within Ipswich and surrounding areas," Snr Sgt McQueen said.

Police seized large quantities of methamphetamine and cash during the raids.

The discovery of an alleged puppy farm operation on a rural property has resulted in the RSPCA becoming involved in the investigation.

Police say a mixture of American Staffies, French Bulldogs and Boston Terriers were found, including some in poor health.

One of the dogs from the Tallegalla property allegedly sold for $7000 last week.

Links with a similar style of puppy farm that was uncovered near Inglewood recently are being investigated.

The RSPCA says possible links with organised dog fighting are also being investigated further.

Snr Sgt McQueen said Operation Assan was part of the Ipswich CIB's ongoing efforts to bring drug dealers to justice.

Operation Asan followed up from Operation North Arctic late last year, which resulted in 55 people being arrested on a total of 564 charges.

All of those charged as a result of the latest operation will face court over the coming weeks.

"It's a great result," Snr Sgt McQueen said.

"This was achieved after 5-6 months of hard work by detectives based out of Springfield station.

"The CIB will continue to target organised crime and criminal syndicates within the Ipswich district."

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  drug trafficking editors picks ipswich puppy farms

