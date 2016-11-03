Drowned girls' mother: "Don't own a home with a pool"

THE mother of two girls who drowned in a backyard pool has delivered a warning to all parents and families in the aftermath of their tragedy.

Patricia Young, 3, and her older sister Taya died on Tuesday after being found unresponsive at their Kingston home pool in Logan.

The two girls could not be revived, despite the best efforts of their parents Troy and Renise Young and paramedics.

"My advice to any mother and any family out there is to not own a house with a pool," Ms Young told the Courier-Mail.

"No matter how old the kids are and how well you think you are looking after them - it is so dangerous."

The family called for help after their five-year-old son raised the alarm.

READ MORE: Two young sisters' drowning 'an absolute tragedy'

Troy and Renise have two other daughters, a newborn and an 18-month-old.

Police inspector Glenn Allen described the deaths on Tuesday as an "immeasurable tragedy".



Two little girls have drowned in a backyard pool at their Kingston home. https://t.co/ub5d0Z0z0H #7News

https://t.co/YEIfsuwr0e — 7 News Queensland (@7NewsQueensland) November 1, 2016

Police and council officers were expected to examine the pool fence this week.

Ms Young said she believed the two girls had scaled the fence with the help of their table and chair set.

"Normally we have both the back and front doors locked, knowing that there is a pool in the backyard," she said.

"That lock broke a few days ago and this is what has happened in the space of a few days."