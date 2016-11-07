32°
Drivers can expect delay during road works

7th Nov 2016 5:00 PM

Works are about to start on two major roads and drivers should be prepared for delays.

The State Government plans to install new guardrails and upgrade drainage at Karrabin-Rosewood Road, Rosewood and Haigslea-Amberley Road, Amberley.

Workers are expected to start appearing on site this month and the projects won't be finished until January next year.

Main Roads has warned, while it will try to keep disruptions to a minimum, there may be short traffic delays and lane closures throughout the works.

Traffic control will be in place to ensure the safety of road workers and motorists, and construction will largely be Monday to Friday, between 6.30am and 5pm.

Nearby residents may experience short term impacts including noise and dust from construction activities.

For up-to-date information on road closures and traffic conditions across Queensland, please visit 131940.qld.gov.au or call 13 19 40.

Topics:  ipswich road works

