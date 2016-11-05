36°
Emergency services at scene of serious car rollover

Tara Miko
| 5th Nov 2016 4:07 PM Updated: 4:57 PM

UPDATE: Emergency services remain at the scene of a serious single-vehicle crash in the Lockyer Valley.

A police spokesman said Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and Queensland Ambulance paramedics are at the scene where a car has collided with a tree.

He said the car had overturned and was resting on its roof with a man trapped inside.

The spokesman said while the crash had occurred off the road motorists are urged to avoid the area.

The crash was reported about 4pm.

EARLIER 4.05PM: A man is trapped in an overturned car after a single-vehicle collision with a tree in the Lockyer Valley.

Emergency services are at the scene of the crash on Old Toowoomba Rd at Placid Hills, between Helidon and Gatton.

Initial reports suggest a man is trapped in the vehicle which is believed to be on its roof.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are at the scene of the incident, as well as Queensland Ambulance and police.

The crash was reported about 4pm.

Toowoomba Chronicle

Topics:  crash emergency services gatton helidon lockyer valley police

Emergency services at scene of serious car rollover

Emergency Services, Ambulance, QAS, Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle

Car on its roof after collision with tree east of Toowoomba

