Road closed until midday after truck and trailer rollover

UPDATE 10AM: The driver of a truck and dog trailer is in hospital after a rollover at New Chum this morning.

The crash occurred on Redbank Plains Rd at about 6.45am.

Police report that the driver was initially trapped in the vehicle but has since been extracted and transported to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

The Ipswich bound lane of Redbank Plains Rd is blocked due debris across the road.

Police expect the road will be closed until midday while recovery crews clear the scene and right the vehicle.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route if possible.