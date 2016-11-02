Gunpoint carjacking at midnight on suburban street

Police are investigating after a Marsden man had his car stolen at gunpoint at Woodridge in the early hours of this morning.

At about 12.05am the 21-year-old stopped his vehicle on Ewing Rd due to a man lying on the roadway.

When the car stopped four other men, two of which were armed with firearms, approached the vehicle.

The man got out of the car and ran.

The males got into his vehicle and drove off southbound on Ewing Rd.

The man was not physically injured in the incident however his blue 2015 Toyota Camry with Queensland registration 163 WBI was stolen.

Anyone who might see the vehicle or has any information about the robbery is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Investigations are continuing.