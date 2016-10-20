Man hit with costs after fighting speeding ticket in court

A SELF-EMPLOYED businessman has lost his fight over a speeding ticket.

Geoffrey William Smith, 50, was slapped with a fine and court costs higher than the original ticket amount for the speeding fine he received at Gailes on February 2.

The used tyre dealer pleaded not guilty to the offence yesterday, claiming police had pulled over the wrong driver.

Magistrate Deborah Vasta found him guilty after a brief hearing at Ipswich Magistrates Court.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Trent Voigt said traffic police caught Smith driving on the Logan Motorway at 105kmh in an 80 zone.

Documents tendered to the court showed the laser speed detection equipment road policing unit Senior Constable James Lyons used on the day complied with legislation.

Smith, who represented himself in the hearing, said it "certainly wasn't" him who was clocked speeding.

"He couldn't have seen me coming down there because he shot the laser beam through some bushes," he said.

Ms Vasta said she found the evidence "strong and compelling".

"There is absolutely no doubt in my mind the defendant was exceeding the speed when he was pulled over," she said.

Smith was fined $500, to be paid through 20 hours community service and ordered to pay $87.50 court costs.