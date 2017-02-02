Driver guilty of fatal Lowood crash

A MAN has admitted to killing a man and seriously injuring a woman after the car he was driving crashed into their motorcycles at Lowood.

Shane Joseph Dickinson was driving on Lowood-Minden Rd at 9.45am on February 21 when his car collided with two motorcycles near the intersection of Klibbe Rd.

One rider, a 58-year-old Cleveland man died as a result of his injuries and the other rider, a woman in her 40s, was transported to Ipswich Hospital.

Dickinson, 34, pleaded guilty in Ipswich District Court yesterday to one count of dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death and grievously bodily harm.

Judge Dennis Lynch said there was an "inevitable period of actual imprisonment".

There was no application for bail and he will be sentenced at a later date.