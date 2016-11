A man is in hospital after a traffic crash near Esk early this morning.

Police report that the single vehicle incident occurred at about 5.15am.

Firefighters attending the scene on the Brisbane Valley Highway had to cut the motorist from the wreckage.

The man, believed to be in his 40s, was also treated for neck and chest pain by paramedics after his extraction.

He was later transported to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.