Driver cops ticket after morning prang

POLICE issued a ticket to one of the drivers involved in a crash at Goodna this morning.

Two vehicles collided at the corner of Bertha and Ellis streets about 5.10am.

Initial information passed over to police said one of the vehicles was blocking the intersection, however both cars were off the road by the time crews arrived on scene and there was minimal disruption for morning commuters.

The scene was clear by 5.45am.

Fortunately there were no reports of injury.

Police allege one of the drivers failed to give way at the intersection.