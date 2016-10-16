Driver charged following highway smash

POLICE have charged a driver with failing to provide a breath test following an overnight crash.

Emergency services were called to a single vehicle crash involving a car running into a pole on the Cunningham Hwy at Blackstone about 9pm Saturday.

It will be alleged the driver refused to give police a sample of breath, which is an offence in Queensland and is treated similarly to the offence of driving while under the influence of alcohol.

The driver, who did not receive any serious injuries, was later charged.

He will face court at a later date.