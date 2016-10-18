Driver charged after police struck by car on Ipswich Mwy

A DRIVER has been charged after a police officer was struck by a car earlier this week.

An officer on a motorcycle was conducting traffic enforcement on the inbound lanes of the Ipswich Motorway around 7.50am on October 16 when he detected a car allegedly travelling at excessive speeds.

It will be alleged as the officer was pulling up behind the car at the Mine Street exit the vehicle reversed toward him at speed, causing him to take evasive action on the bike to avoid being hit.

The vehicle then allegedly accelerated forward and collided with the rear of the police motorcycle causing the officer to be thrown from the bike.

The male officer was taken to hospital with minor injuries to his hand and leg.

At around 8pm last night a man was taken into custody at an address in Ellen Grove.

A 24-year-old Ellen Grove man has been charged with one count each of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm, driving without a licence, driving an uninsured vehicle, driving an unregistered vehicle, failing to remain at the scene of a traffic incident, possessing dangerous drugs, stealing and receiving tainted property.

He is due to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court today.