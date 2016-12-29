Driver caught doing 162kmh on major highway

More than 2,600 drivers were also detected speeding on day six of campaign.

GET off your phone while driving.

That's the latest message from Queensland Police after more than 150 drivers were caught with their mobiles over the Christmas break.

QPS are targeting distracted driving as part of the Christmas Road Safety Campaign, Festive Break.

One driver was clocked at 162km/h in a 100km/h zone on the Warrego Hwy at Muirlea in Ipswich.

Another was captured on a speed camera travelling at 131km/hour in an 80km/hour zone on the Captain Cook Highway at Barron.

Police conducted 7,776 random breath tests yesterday with 29 drivers charged with drink driving.

A concerned member of the public contacted police after witnessing a driver allegedly weaving through traffic and nearly crashing with other motorists on the Pacific Mwy around 3pm yesterday.

Police also conducted a roadside breath test at Tarragindi where the 39-year-old Gold Coast woman was allegedly more than five times the legal limit.

Throughout the state, officers conducted 133 roadside drug tests with 20 motorists returning a positive result.

During Festive Break, extra police will be out in force across Queensland targeting high-risk road user behaviour including the 'fatal five'.

Fatal Five

Speeding

Drink and drug driving

Distracted driving

Fatigue

Failing to wear a seatbelt

The Festive Break phase of the Christmas Road Safety Campaign will continue until January 3, 2017.