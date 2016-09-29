Driver assaulted, threatened with knife before being robbed

A man sitting in his car by the side of the road in Redbank Plains on Tuesday night was assaulted and threatened with a knife before thieves stole his wallet and laptop computer.

About 10pm a white sedan stopped behind a vehicle parked on School Rd with a man alighting from the passenger seat and approaching a 23-year-old Logan man, the driver and sole occupant of the parked vehicle.

He produced a knife and threatened the driver through the open window, demanding that he get out of the car. The 23-year-old complied and was punched in the face as he got out.

The man returned to the waiting white sedan with the stolen property and it was last seen heading down Redbank Plains Rd.

The victim was not injured and police investigations are continuing.

It is believed this was an opportunistic crime and that the men were not known to each other.

Anyone with information which could assist with this matter should contact Crime Stoppers anonymously via 1800 333 000 or crimestoppers.com.au 24hrs a day.