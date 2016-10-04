27°
QT's name and shame: This week's drink and drug drivers

Emma Clarke
| 4th Oct 2016 5:00 AM

A 22-YEAR-OLD man was not driving when police charged him with drink-driving at Yamanto on September 3.

Jayden Beau Roze pleaded guilty on Friday in Ipswich Magistrates Court to one count each of driving over the middle alcohol limit and public nuisance.

The court heard Roze was standing beside his Toyota HiLux at a petrol station bowser at 11.25pm when police were called.

He was unsteady on his feet, had bloodshot eyes and was slurring his words before he recorded a positive reading.

It happened two months after he turned up to Red Rooster at Booval at 10pm on July 21.

Roze was drunk and bashing on the closed restaurant doors wanting to be let in but then abused staff through the drive through window.

His defence lawyer told the court Roze had a history of public nuisance offending.

Magistrate William Cridland fined Roze $750 and disqualified him from holding or obtaining a driver's licence for four months.

 

BENJAMIN Reece Hunt pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a relevant drug was present in his blood or saliva at Camira on July 13.

He was disqualified from holding or obtaining a driver's licence for six months and sentenced to seven months probation.

 

JOSHUA Michal Luder pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a relevant drug was present in his blood or saliva at Brassall on August 2.

He tested positive to cannabis.

Luder was disqualified from holding or obtaining a driver's licence for three months and fined $450.

 

ROGER Arne Olsson pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink-driving at Brookwater on August 26.

He was disqualified from holding or obtaining a driver's licence for three months and fined $400.

 

ROBERT Louis Swapshire pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving under the influence at Redbank Plains on August 16.

He was disqualified from holding or obtaining a driver's licence for six months and fined $700.

 

PAUL Fonua Thompson pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving under the influence at One Mile on April 23.

Thompson was disqualified from holding or obtaining a driver's licence for nine months and fined $850.

 

LUKE Rodney Scriven pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a relevant drug was present in his blood or saliva at Yamanto on May 27.

He tested positive to cannabis.

Scriven was disqualified from holding or obtaining a driver's licence for three months and fined $2000.

 

SCOTT Bradley Mace pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink-driving at Ebbw Vale July 27.

He was over the general alcohol limit but not over the middle alcohol limit.

Mace was given a two-month restricted licence and fined $250.

 

TIMOTHY Bernard Robinson pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink-driving at Aratula on August 8. The court heard he was over the general alcohol limit but not over the middle alcohol limit.

Robinson was given a two-month restricted licence and fined $250.

 

CHRISTOPHER Peter Simpson pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a relevant drug was present in his blood or saliva at Tivoli on February 16.

He tested positive to cannabis.

Simpson was disqualified from holding or obtaining a driver's licence for three months and fined $500.

 

NICHOLAS Barry Marshall pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a relevant drug was present in his blood or saliva at North Ipswich on June 27. The court heard he tested positive to cannabis.

Marshall was disqualified from holding or obtaining a driver's licence for three months and fined $600.

 

DANIEL Richard Toy Martin pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink-driving at Augustine Heights on September 9.

He was over the middle alcohol limit but not over the high alcohol limit.

Martin was disqualified from holding or obtaining a driver's licence for three months and fined $300.

 

MILAN Radojevic pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink-driving at Redbank Plains on August 23.

He was over the general alcohol limit but not over the middle alcohol limit.

Radojevic was disqualified from holding or obtaining a driver's licence for one month and fined $300.

 

CONRAD Beazley pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink-driving at Redbank on August 4. He was over the general alcohol limit but not over the middle alcohol limit.

Beazley was disqualified from holding or obtaining a driver's licence for one month and fined $200.

 

ERIN Danielle Parker pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Willowbank on July 31.

She was over the general alcohol limit but not over the middle alcohol limit.

Parker was given a three-month restricted licence and fined $420.

Ipswich Queensland Times

