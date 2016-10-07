Drift out to Willowbank for feast of exciting action

The popular drift festival is at Queensland Raceway this weekend.

AUSTRALIA'S largest Drift festival is being held at Queensland Raceway this weekend.

It's an event that creates incredible excitement.

The Spring Drift Matsuri has over 250 drifters. It was booked out in June within 15 seconds of spots opening.

That tells you just how popular it is with people coming from all over Australia to drift as well as a few internationals.

Three tracks are being used to drift so there is plenty of action.

This event brings out the spectators because there is so much action wherever you look.

American superstar

DID you hear what Willowbank Raceway just announced?

American Drag Week legend Larry Larson is coming to race at the drag strip over the New Year's period as part of a new event called Outlaw Armageddon. I couldn't be more excited to see this amazing street racer at the track in his Chevy Nova, especially since it will give me plenty of events to take the kids to on the school holidays.

Ipswich Classic

NEXT weekend the final big race of the year is at Queensland Raceway.

The Ipswich Classic will feature over 170 racing cars from some top line competition categories.

Trans AMs return for Charlie O'Brien's swansong race in the class.

Queensland Touring Car title decider comes down to three drivers separated by just 33 points it could be anyone title.

Other categories include the fantastic new TA2 or Generation 2 Trans AMs, with Mustangs and Camaro and the new Dodge is in a race to be prepared in time so may make I onto the grid.

Like every weekend, we were at the motorsport precinct last weekend.

This time, it was to set our eyes on the Powder Puff finals for the 2016 Street Series.

My daughter especially enjoys watching the ladies race, and she can't wait until she is old enough to join them.

A new track champion was crowned this year with Jody Wentworth, who was also the top qualifier for the season, taking home the win against last year's champion Susanne Fletcher.

This weekend we will be crowning the Street Sedan and Street Bike champions for the 2016 Street Series, and there is still the possibility for any of the top eight to take this honour home.

Key events

Tonight: V8 Themed Test n Tune, Willowbank Raceway.

Tomorrow: Test n Tune, Street Sedan and Street Bike Finals, Willowbank Raceway.

This weekend: Spring Drift Matsuri, Queensland Raceway.

Next Wednesday: Ladies themed test n tune, Willowbank Raceway.

Next Saturday: Grudge Kings, Willowbank Raceway.

Next weekend: Ipswich Classic, Queensland Raceway.