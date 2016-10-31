Dreamworld sadness: Autopsies complete on four lost

Flowers are laid outside the Dreamworld Theme Park on the Gold Coast following Tuesday's tragedy when the park's Thunder River Rapids ride malfunctioned. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt) NO ARCHIVING

THE remains of the four who died as a result of a malfunctioning ride at Dreamworld have now been released to their families after autopsies were completed.

The bodies of Kate Goodchild, 32, brother Luke Dorsett, 35, his partner Roozi Araghi, 38 and Cindy Low, 42, have each been released, News Corp reports.

The devastated families are now preparing their funerals.





SPECIAL COVERAGE

Family of Dreamworld victims speak out about tragic deaths

Dreamworld tragedy kicks off theme park safety blitz

Community pay their respects at Dreamworld



It came as Dreamworld appointed disaster recovery expert and former top cop Mike McKay -- who led the recovery of Grantham -- to help rebuild the image of the embattled park.

Mr McKay was appointed to help Dreamworld with "disaster recovery".

Photos View Photo Gallery

"It's a very hard and long process and it's still very raw, not only with the families but with the staff here at Dreamworld," Mr McKay told NewsCorp.

"They are suffering.

"This isn't going to be short-term, this is going to be long term."



Inspector Mike McKay’s commitment to the flood-ravaged Lockyer Valley has helped earn him an Australian Police Medal. File

Mr McKay, a former Gold Coast police inspector, spent close to a year helping flood-ravaged residents recover from the 2011 "inland tsunami" that devastated parts of southern Queensland.

The work earned him the Australian Police Medal.

FOLLOW OUR DREAMWORLD COVERAGE HERE

Investigations into the deaths did not pause over the weekend, as the iconic theme park remains shut down.

Dreamworld meanwhile has not confirmed when it would reopen, after it cancelled plans for a memorial day opening on Friday.

Dreamworld chief Craig Davidson said the theme park was cooperating with Workplace Health and Safety Inspectors.