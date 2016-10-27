31°
News

Dreamworld ride worker: "It couldn't have been foreseen"

27th Oct 2016 9:43 AM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A FORMER senior ride operator who had experience running the Thunder River Rapids ride, where four people were killed on Monday, has defended Dreamworld as the theme park faces heavy criticism.

In a post on his Facebook page, Drew Fraser explains that he worked at Dreamworld as an operator in 2002 and 2003, including stints with the Thunder River Rapids.

KEEP UP WITH THE LATEST: Follow the topic here

He said until an investigation shows otherwise, he considers the tragedy a "freak accident" and struggles to believe the horror could have been foreseen or avoided.

"During 2002 & 2003, I worked on this #dreamworld ride as a senior ride operator.

"I find it hard to believe this freak accident could have been foreseen or avoided.

"My heart goes out the families affected, but also to the ride operators who were on deck when this happened.

"I pray they eventually find peace and release from any self-condemnation.

"Until proven otherwise, I don't see this as anyone's fault. After 30 years of operation, nothing like this has ever come close to occurring.

"I've even been operating the ride when it's needed a shutdown-restart due to water pump issues.

"The safety measures were always there.

"This is truly a tragedy that - in my opinion - just couldn't have been predicted."

 

 

Mr Fraser's Facebook post comes as Dreamworld owners come under sustained attack by the Australian Workers Union, which has claimed the owners ignored safety concerns and did not conduct appropriate maintenance.

Unverified media reports also suggest the person charged with operating the emergency stop button on the Thunder River Rapids was an 18-year-old on their first day of work.
 

SPECIAL COVERAGE

Dreamworld claims may run to millions of dollars

Dreamworld shock: Son and daughter saw parents die

Dreamworld horror: How do you explain it to your children
 

Mothers Kate Goodchild, 32, Cindy Low, 42, were both killed after a catastrophic malfunction tossed them from their raft and pinned them beneath.

Both Ms Goodchild and Ms Low had children in a separate raft who watched on as the tragedy unfolded.

Ms Goodchild's brother Luke Dorsett, 35, and partner Roozi Araghi, 38, were also killed.

Dreamworld management denies any allegations of wrongdoing, and in a statement on Thursday, confirmed the ride had passed "annual mechanical and structural safety engineering inspection" in late September.

Each ride is also tested every day before the park opens.

Dreamworld also emphasised that it had a "strong, open and transparent working relationship" with Workplace Health and Safety Queensland.

Dreamworld is scheduled to reopen on Friday for a memorial day paying tribute to the families, with all ticket prices being donated to charity.

Read Dreamworld's full statement below:

On Tuesday 25 October, a tragic incident occurred on the Dreamworld Thunder River Rapids ride that resulted in four fatalities. Dreamworld has reached out to the families through Queensland Police to offer its unwavering support.

Our deepest sympathies and heartfelt thoughts remain with the families and loved ones of the victims, the first responders on the scene, guests who were at the park and Dreamworld staff.

Park safety is our priority. Dreamworld would like to assure the public and park guests that at the time of the incident the park was fully compliant with all required safety certifications.

We can assure you, the entire Dreamworld team is committed to working closely with the investigating authorities on all matters of safety, process and procedures relating to the incident.

We support the Mayor and the Premier's sentiment that we can leave no stone unturned.

Safety of our guests, staff and wildlife is a core value of our business.

We welcomed almost 1.8million people to Dreamworld last financial year and prior to Tuesday there has never been a death at the park due to a ride incident, despite Dreamworld hosting more than 30million visitors since it opened in 1981.

This is largely due to our robust policies and procedures and our 1000 plus employees who are totally committed to guest services and guest safety.

The importance of safety is inherent in all our operations and decisions at every level of the business.

All our procedures and systems are constantly benchmarked against international best practice and ride manufacturer specifications.

Our rides and slides are checked and tested by our experienced team before the park opens every day.

If it's not tested, it doesn't open.

We then overlay this with strict operating and testing procedures like rotating staff to prevent fatigue and our unique lock-out tag-out system which prevents a ride from being operated inadvertently.

We also regularly invite local and international independent external ride safety auditors and Queensland Workplace Health and Safety representatives to scrutinise our engineering and safety systems against Australian and international standards, going well beyond our legal requirements.

For example, the Thunder River Rapids ride had successfully completed its annual mechanical and structural safety engineering inspection on 29 September 2016, just four weeks ago.

As per regulations, this safety audit was conducted by a specialist external engineering firm.

Details of this external audit will of course be provided to the Coroner and workplace safety investigators.

Furthermore, all ride operators are trained to specific competency standards: this is a park rule.

At all times throughout each year we diligently work with Workplace Health and Safety Queensland, our regulator.

We have a strong, open and transparent working relationship with the regulator.

For all these reasons, Dreamworld is concerned about the timing and nature of recent AWU media comments.

We trust the information contained within this letter illustrates a history of operating a safe theme park in a more factual light.

The entire Dreamworld team is devastated and shocked by what occurred on Tuesday.

The Dreamworld team is absolutely committed to fully supporting the authorities investigating the incident so we can all find out exactly what has occurred.

Topics:  amusement park dreamworld editors picks thunder river rapids

Wet finish to day

Wet finish to day

A storm cell tracking northeast across the Border Ranges is likely to bring a wet end to the work day for Boonah and parts of Ipswich.

Another store leaves Ipswich mall

SHUT DOWN: R.M. Williams in the Ipswich Mall has closed with Wednesday as their last day of trading.

R.M. Williams no longer has a store in Ipswich

Safety fears for kids waiting for bus by busy road

DANGEROUS: There is no designated bus stop off the busy Gatton-Laidley Road.

Concerns have been raised for school children catching bus.

Paramedics called to more than 500 snake bites this year

Mr Hebbron warned people to be cautious when working outdoors or traversing in a snake's habitat, such as when out bushwalking.

VIDEO: QAS offers warning for residents as injuries rise

Local Partners

Workmates honour crash victim with tribute

UPDATE: Tanya Lyell is being remembered as a young mother dedicated to her family and work as the town she called home mourns its loss.

Meet the Laidley bartender we are proud to call UGLY

GENEROUS AND LIKEABLE: Laidley bartender Jamie-Lee McCluskey came second in the UGLY Bartender of the Year competition.

Jamie-Lee McCluskey is Queensland's second ugliest bartender.

WATCH: NASA space station is live, see the view from above

In this picture taken from NASA's International Space Station from April 2015, the SpaceX Dragon is captured with the 57.7-foot-long Canadarm2 robotic arm before its installation to the Harmony module.

See the world from a new perspective as space station passes Rocky

Artist feeds us pop straight from heart

FEED THE BEAST: Singer-songwriter Emma Dean is this week's featured artist.

Emerge's Calen Le Couteur recently caught up with Emma Dean

Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

Dennis Knight and the Black Cats play Club Services Ipswich Saturday night

Check out some live entertainment this weekend

Buy your own brothel: Scarlet Harem for sale

Buy your own brothel: Scarlet Harem for sale

THE Sunshine Coast's first legal brothel is up for sale in what could be a once in a lifetime opportunity for buyers, and for locals to get a glimpse inside.

Tom Cruise credits success to Scientology

Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise credits his success to Scientology

Hacksaw Ridge leads AACTA Awards nominations

Andrew Garfield and Teresa Palmer in a scene from the movie Hacksaw Ridge.

MEL Gibson's wartime drama opens in cinemas next week.

ABBA to reunite for virtual live experience

ABBA

ABBA have confirmed they are to reunite - in virtual reality form

Hugh Laurie receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Hugh Laurie on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Hugh Laurie and his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Blake Lively hosts 40th party for Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively throws husband Ryan Reynold's 40th birthday bash

What's on the big screen this week

Benedict Cumberbatch in a scene from the movie Doctor Strange.

MARVEL'S latest superhero Doctor Strange makes his debut.

Charming Character Home with Ideal Location

8 Joffre Street, Booval 4304

House 3 1 1 $310,000

Character home with a modern touch - There is plenty of potential in this tidy three-bedroom home with an open plan living area, polished floorboards, quality VJ...

STYLISH &amp; SERENE ON 10,000SQM WITH AMAZING VIEWS

24 Edmond Street, Marburg 4346

House 4 2 1 $585,000

PERFECT INDOOR/OUTDOOR LIVING OPTIONS WITH TWO DIVINE DECKS CAPTURING THE BEST ASPECTS OF MORNING SUN OR AFTERNOON BREEZE PRIVATELY NESTLED AMIDST LUSH ESTABLISHED...

Owner says &quot;SELL&quot;

89 Hill Street, Tivoli 4305

House 4 1 $279,000

My owner says "I want it Sold", so this is your opportunity to own a real sweetie with a gorgeous front patio to sit and capture the morning sun while having your...

The Perfect Starter, Downsizer or Investment Home!

7 Protea Court, Yamanto 4305

House 3 1 1 $309,000

Stop searching – You have just found the perfect starter home, downsizer or investment home – here’s why! For starters it is in Yamanto’s highly sought after...

LOCATION, LIFESTYLE AND LIVABILITY – I HAVE IT ALL!!

2A Newtown Street, East Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 1 $289,000

Stop looking – you have found the perfect low cost family home, downsizer or investment home. This well presented and feature packed family home offers the full...

Quick Sale Required.

5 Risdon Street, Newtown 4350

House 3 1 2 OFFERS OVER...

This spacious lowset brick home is set on a fully fenced 609m2 block close to Wyalla Shopping Centre, Captain Cook sporting facilities and public transport. The...

One of Three Vacant Land Opportunities

Lot 189 Kelly & Dwyer Road, Rosevale 4340

Residential Land 0 0 $355,000...

This ideal sized block is located about 30 minutes to Ipswich, 25 minutes to Boonah, 25 minutes to Rosewood and about 65 minutes to Brisbane. This could be a great...

Hilltop Splendour

903 Munbilla Road, Munbilla 4309

Rural 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Wow! To find the descriptive words to describe the resplendent views that are captured from the full length deck of this four years young home are difficult to...

&quot;BRASSALL SURPRISE PACKAGE!&quot;

93 Workshops, Brassall 4305

House 4 1 1 $289,000

This is undoubtedly the suburb surprise. This great family home is set on a 630m2 block in walking distance to shops, schools, sporting, public transport and...

One of Three Vacant Land Opportunities

Lot 109 Kelly & Dwyer Road, Rosevale 4340

Residential Land 0 0 $305,000...

An ideal sized block which is located about 30 minutes to Ipswich, 25 minutes to Boonah, 25 minutes to Rosewood and about 65 minutes to Brisbane. This could be a...

Tough times in CBD: Woolies says goodbye Ipswich

Woolworths in the Ipswich Mall.Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

The last day of trading will be January 1

Is Woolworths departure good news for Ipswich CBD?

Artist impression of the Ipswich Mall for the rejuvenation project to be undertaken by Ipswich City Properties

Council is on track to release a detailed plan before December

Look at me! Kath and Kim home up for sale

Kath and Kim from the iconic Aussie TV series.

'Crack open the Baileys and grab a box of BBQ Shapes'

How to fit 100,000 new homes on the Coast

Property, real estate, housing, suburb, August 2016

Fitting 2m extra people in south-east Qld in 25 years a balance

Hinterland horse stud passed in for $8.25 million

UNREAL: This Maleny estate is incredible.

12-bedroom hinterland horse stud still available

Hit songwriter's Noosa mansion on market

SPECIAL PLACE: The Cintamani estate is going to tender, marketed by Tom Offermann Real Estate.

Is this Queensland's best property?