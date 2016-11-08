Dreamworld hope: $200,000+ raised for victims' families

Flowers left on the front lawn at Dreamworld after a terrible tragedy where four people lost their lives.

A CAMPAIGN to raise funds for the families of those killed at Dreamworld has received more than $200,000 with even more to come.

The funds from the Gold Coast appeal is being distributed by a committee on behalf of charity group GIVIT, which intends to have the money given to the families immediately.

GIVIT became involved with the campaign after it was approached by the Gold Coast council, following a meeting between Queensland Health and Red Cross.

Every dollar raised by the appeal will be given to the families.

On October 27, a catastrophic malfunction on the theme park's Thunder River Rapids ride caused the death of four including Kate Goodchild, her brother Luke Dorsett and his partner Roozbeh Araghi.

Cindy Low, 42, was also killed.

Miraculously, her 10-year-old son Kieran was thrown free from the horror, as was Ms Goodchild's daughter.

Each survived with no major injuries but witnessed the death of their mothers.





WANT TO DONATE? VISIT GIVIT.ORG.AU or visit any Westpac branch



GIVIT committee chair and Bond University Pro-Vice Chancellor Catherine O'Sullivan said the generosity from both the public and corporations was "astounding".

"We know that after heartbreaking incidents like the one that happened at Dreamworld, there is an outpouring of generosity from those who want to give," she said.

"It's vitally important that people who donate know that this committee is independent and is acting quickly to make sure funds are available to meet any immediate and emergent needs that these families may have."



The GIVIT commitee includes former Queensland Premier Rob Borbidge, Leisa Bourne of Red Cross, Brook Denholder from Gold Coast council and Greg Goebel from GIVIT.

Dreamworld has also confirmed it will donate its proposed Memorial Day at the park to Australian red Cross.

The CEO of Ardent Leisure -- which owns Dreamworld -- has also vowed to donate $167,500.

All funds raised will be distributed by GIVIT.