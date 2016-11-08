36°
News

Dreamworld hope: $200,000+ raised for victims' families

8th Nov 2016 11:09 AM
Flowers left on the front lawn at Dreamworld after a terrible tragedy where four people lost their lives.
Flowers left on the front lawn at Dreamworld after a terrible tragedy where four people lost their lives. Marc Stapelberg

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A CAMPAIGN to raise funds for the families of those killed at Dreamworld has received more than $200,000 with even more to come.

The funds from the Gold Coast appeal is being distributed by a committee on behalf of charity group GIVIT, which intends to have the money given to the families immediately.

KEEP UP WITH OUR SPECIAL COVERAGE

GIVIT became involved with the campaign after it was approached by the Gold Coast council, following a meeting between Queensland Health and Red Cross.

Every dollar raised by the appeal will be given to the families.

On October 27, a catastrophic malfunction on the theme park's Thunder River Rapids ride caused the death of four including Kate Goodchild, her brother Luke Dorsett and his partner Roozbeh Araghi.

Cindy Low, 42, was also killed.

Miraculously, her 10-year-old son Kieran was thrown free from the horror, as was Ms Goodchild's daughter.

Each survived with no major injuries but witnessed the death of their mothers.


 

WANT TO DONATE? VISIT GIVIT.ORG.AU or visit any Westpac branch
 

GIVIT committee chair and Bond University Pro-Vice Chancellor Catherine O'Sullivan said the generosity from both the public and corporations was "astounding".

"We know that after heartbreaking incidents like the one that happened at Dreamworld, there is an outpouring of generosity from those who want to give," she said.

"It's vitally important that people who donate know that this committee is independent and is acting quickly to make sure funds are available to meet any immediate and emergent needs that these families may have."
 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The GIVIT commitee includes former Queensland Premier Rob Borbidge, Leisa Bourne of Red Cross, Brook Denholder from Gold Coast council and Greg Goebel from GIVIT.

Dreamworld has also confirmed it will donate its proposed Memorial Day at the park to Australian red Cross.

The CEO of Ardent Leisure -- which owns Dreamworld -- has also vowed to donate $167,500.

All funds raised will be distributed by GIVIT.

Topics:  charity dreamworld editors picks givit

COMMENT: My bus is leaving the QT station

COMMENT: My bus is leaving the QT station

This will be my final week as the editor of the Queensland Times.

Redbank Plains stations must have enough carparks

LESSON: Cr Paul Tully has urged the State Government not to repeat the mistake at Redbank Plains they made at Springfield Central (pictured) where not enough parking spaces were built.

School Rd station must be properly resourced says Deputy Mayor

Drug-fueled stalker graffitied obscenities at victim's home

IN COURT: A man charged for stalking was released on parole.

Man sent woman messages every day, court heard

AUDIO: Swifts' renovation gives youth job hopes

ON THE JOB: Trainee Maddison Hatfield gets to work refurbishing the Swifts Sports Club.

State Government funding lands 30 youth in traineeship positions

Local Partners

Workmates honour crash victim with tribute

UPDATE: Tanya Lyell is being remembered as a young mother dedicated to her family and work as the town she called home mourns its loss.

Meet the Laidley bartender we are proud to call UGLY

GENEROUS AND LIKEABLE: Laidley bartender Jamie-Lee McCluskey came second in the UGLY Bartender of the Year competition.

Jamie-Lee McCluskey is Queensland's second ugliest bartender.

This week's community billboard

GO FOR WALKIES: Get fit and active with your dog, join a dog agility training group.

A daily guide to what's on in Ipswich over the next seven days

Five things to do this week

Enjoy the exhibition 'Ipswich x 5' at the Ipswich Art Gallery, daily from 10am.

What's on in Ipswich

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

Tools down as The Block teams deliver final rooms

Tools down as The Block teams deliver final rooms

JULIA and Sasha finish on a high with perfect kitchen.

This week's community billboard

GO FOR WALKIES: Get fit and active with your dog, join a dog agility training group.

A daily guide to what's on in Ipswich over the next seven days

Kelle Bryan can't touch her children because of lupus

Kelle Bryan's lupus means she is unable to "touch" her children

Jolie set to fights Pitt's bid for joint custody

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are divorcing

Angelina Jolie has vowed not to give Brad Pitt joint custody

“Insane and racist”: Offshore detention like Trump's wall

“Anything can seem sane in comparison,” she said.

3D printing hooks up with simulation game

CQUniversity Dr Michael Cowling spent six months in the USA, working at the cutting-edge of augmented reality and 3D printing with Josh and Karen Tanenbaum, from the Transformative Play Lab at University of California Irvine.

CQUniversity researcher has returned from six months in the USA

Lorde second album update: "You'll have to hold on"

"I can hardly stop myself from typing out the name."

Lorde's new album won't be coming "tomorrow, or even next month"

&quot;SOLID STARTER HOME- A GREAT OPPORTUNITY AND FLOOD FREE &quot;

20 Charlotte, Basin Pocket 4305

House 3 1 1 $229,000

Positioned on the high side of the street this property did not have water inside in 1974. Set on a large 809m2 allotment this 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home has been...

STAGE ONE SELLING NOW &amp; SELLING FAST!!

8/204 Monterea Road, Ripley 4306

Residential Land HOUSE AND LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW! STAGE ONE of MONTEREA Ripley sets ... $170,500

HOUSE AND LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW! STAGE ONE of MONTEREA Ripley sets the platform for the overall Master Design and Future Development of Stages 2, 3 and 4. ...

Quaint Cottage on 50 Acre&#39;s

91 Krugers Road, Coleyville 4307

House 2 1 6 $485,000

With access to the Cunningham Highway within 2 minutes, it's the perfect “Country Retreat” and it's an easy commute to Ipswich only 15 minutes away and...

TICKS ALL THE BOXES

20 Tibbits Street, Bundamba 4304

House 3 1 1 $289,000

You will be wow'd as soon as you walk down the drive way to the massive front verandah with freshly polished timber and inside the French doors to the lounge makes...

INVEST OR OCCUPY - MAIN ROAD FRONTAGE

83 Brisbane Road, Newtown 4305

Commercial * Term lease in place from 1st December, 2014 * Tenant will ... $440,000

* Term lease in place from 1st December, 2014 * Tenant will vacate if vacant possession required * Council approved for Professional Office use * Prime...

Love the house...Envy the Lifestyle

17-25 Leesmore Court, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 8 $609,000...

A great opportunity for you to secure an impressive family home right in the heart of Deebing Heights acreage estate (formally Paradise Heights estate) The...

Surplus to requirements

448-454 Warwick Road, Yamanto 4305

Commercial - Comprising 11,060m2* over 4 titled allotments - Directly adjacent to proposed ... Offers To...

- Comprising 11,060m2* over 4 titled allotments - Directly adjacent to proposed major commercial prescient - Two road frontage, high profile and easily accessed...

HIDDEN OASIS WITH 5 BEDROOMS + PARK 4 CARS

16 Eric Drive, Blackstone 4304

House 5 2 4 Offers Over...

Looking for a stylish lifestyle with a large 5 bedroom house? Then your dream home awaits you. Boasting: - 4 car parking with a double remote garage + double...

URGENT SALE-MAKE AN OFFER!!

10 Hall Street, Harrisville 4307

House 3 1 3 ALL OFFERS...

CALL TO INSPECT TODAY!! First time offered for sale in 37 years, needs to be sold!! Sitting on a quarter acre block this fully fenced 3 bed home just needs some...

POTENTIAL AND POSITION IN PEAK

15 Hall Street, Peak Crossing 4306

House 3 1 2 MUST SELL AT...

Open each Saturday 10-10.30am before Auction. Ideally located within the appealing and sort-after township of Peak Crossing is this large Queenslander home on a...

AUDIO: Swifts' renovation gives youth job hopes

ON THE JOB: Trainee Maddison Hatfield gets to work refurbishing the Swifts Sports Club.

State Government funding lands 30 youth in traineeship positions

Property: Resource towns hit bottom, Hervey Bay recovers

Hervey Bay was one of the areas starting to recover.

REVEALED: Inside Sunshine Coast's first legal brothel

The Coast's only brothel, Scarlet Harem is up for sale.

If you missed the open for inspection check it out here

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

Pisasale insists CBD water feature is full steam ahead

STILL ON: The CBD water feature announced for the Ipswich CBD will proceed. Pictured at its announcement is Discount Drugs Store's Bob Slater, owner of Hello World Suraj Arachchige, Cr Paul Tully, Mayor Paul Pisasale and Cr Andrew Antoniolli.

'Funding snub won't stop us' says Mayor

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!