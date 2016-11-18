30°
Dreamworld deaths hit other theme parks

18th Nov 2016 6:13 AM
Flowers outside of Dreamworld have been moved to a permanent memorial.
Flowers outside of Dreamworld have been moved to a permanent memorial.

SAFETY audits of Queensland theme parks are expected to completed by the end of this month amid revelations that the tragic deaths of four people at Dreamworld is affecting patronage at other parks.

Industrial Relations Minister Grace Grace said workplace safety investigators had completed a full audit of amusement rides at Movie World.

"The amusement ride audits at Movie World have been completed, with all 16 rides cleared," she said.

"Our inspectors found Movie World has robust systems in place with regards to the training of operators, the maintenance of plant and all areas that formed part of the audit process.

"The safety audits are ongoing at Dreamworld and White Water World, and inspectors have now commenced audits at Wet'n'Wild.

"From next week, safety inspectors will move on to Sea World, Aussie World and Australia Zoo for the next phase of the audits.

"We expect all theme park audits to be complete by the end of November."

Village Roadshow - the owner of Movie World, Wet 'n' Wild and Sea World - said on Thursday it would take some time for the community to fully recover from the tragedy.

Kate Goodchild, Luke Dorsett, Roozi Araghi and Cindy Low were killed last month when the Thunder River Rapids ride malfunctioned, causing their raft to flip.

Dreamworld has been closed since the accident, and has announced it will permanently decommission the ride.

Village Roadshow chairman Robert Kirby revealed at the company's annual general meeting that business had been "inconsistent" since the accident at Dreamworld, owned by Ardent Leisure, News Corp reported.

"We do believe it will take time for the community and the marketplace to fully ­recover from the tragedy," he said.

Village Roadshow shares have failed to return to their $5.25 mark prior to the Dreamworld tragedy, while shares in Ardent Leisure also remain about 25 per cent lower.

At Dreamworld, there is still no definitive date on when the theme park will reopen.

Safety technicians are continuing to run tests on every ride in the park, while the families of the four victims will also be consulted about any opening date.

Topics:  aussie world australia zoo dreamworld editors picks movie world theme parks

