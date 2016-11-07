Dreamworld: Brother and sister mourned, police leave site

ON THE day that a brother and sister are farewelled after being killed while on a ride at Gold Coast's Dreamworld theme park, police have confirmed their analysis of the scene is complete.

Luke Dorsett, 35 and sister Kate Goodchild, 32, were killed on the park's Thunder River Rapids ride on October 25.

People attend the funeral of Dreamworld accident victims Kate Goodchild and Luke Dorsett at St Christopher's Cathedral AAP Image / Lukas Coch

On Monday, their beloved friends, family and co-workers came together at St Christopher's Cathedral in the Canberra suburb of Forrest.

The ABC reports that mourners were asked to dress brightly, to help celebrate the lives of Luke and Kate.

Reporters were asked to remain outside during the service.



Kate Goodchild

Mr Dorsett's partner Roozbeh Araghi was farewelled in a Sydney ceremony last week.

Cindy Low, 42, was also killed when the ride raft overturned.

Her son, along with Ms Goodchild's daughter, somehow escaped the disaster without serious physical injuries.

Dreamworld remains closed to the public.



New Zealand expat Cindy Low, 42, (back right) has been named as the fourth victim who died in the accident at Dreamworld yesterday. An investigation is underway to determine how four people died on the 30-year-old Thunder River Rapids ride at the Gold Coast theme park. AAP Image

A Queensland Police statement on Monday confirmed that the "analysis of the scene" at Dreamworld was finished.

"The site has now been handed back to Dreamworld."

The investigation is now in the hands of the Queensland Coroner.

In the days after the tragedy, Dreamworld planned to reopen parts of the theme part for a "memorial" day.

However, Queensland Police warned that it would put the investigation into the deaths at risk.

Dreamworld owners Ardent Leisure then cancelled the planned reopening.

The park remains closed until further notice.