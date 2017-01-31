Dragons looking for new members

SIGN UP: The Forest Lake Dragons will host sign-on days on February 4 and 5.

IF YOU are looking to join a football team, the Forest Lake Dragons Junior AFL Club will hold a sign-on day this Saturday and Sunday from 9am-1pm at the CJ Greenfield Sporting Complex.

They are hoping to find new faces to fill teams for their under-6, 8, 9 teams, as well as their under-11s girls, under-13s girls, under-12s boys and under-14s boys sides.

The club also recently received a $7500 grant from the Queensland Sport and Recreation Department which will assist them with further coaching accreditation and first aid courses, as well as electronic equipment for coaching and sporting equipment for training.

The Forest Lake Dragons are members of the AFL Brisbane and Queensland junior and youth community and over the past 18 years have played an active role in developing young boys and girls sport in the Forest Lake, Richlands, Darra, Oxley and Inala areas.

This weekend players can participate in a come and try game as well as stay for the fundraising sausage sizzle.