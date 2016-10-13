Dragon fired up with Countdown Anthems

TRANS-TASMAN rockers Dragon play the Ipswich Civic Centre on October 28, hot on the heels of their new release Anthems.

Todd Hunter started the group with his late brother Marc, and enjoyed massive success in the 1970s and 1980s with radio staples like April Sun in Cuba, Rain and Are You Old Enough.

Part of the 'Countdown generation', Todd Hunter said the first half of the show is the band playing their favourite songs of the Countdown era.

"We used to do these songs backstage to warm up, now we do them in the show," Todd said.

"It is great fun, we still play with a lot of these bands."

When the band returns to the stage, Todd said it is all Dragon, playing the songs that made them famous.

After Marc Hunter's death from cancer in 1998, the band 'took a break', eventually reforming in 2008.

"We didn't know how it would go, but we wanted to try as a group."

Todd said the songs in the Countdown segment are classics of Australian rock and pop music.

"It is about the song, the (fan) loyalty is to the song, not the band."

Unsure how they would be received when they reformed, Todd said the band initially did acoustic sets, 'but we couldn't be heard over the crowd', so they resumed playing full electric rock and roll shows.

With plenty of audience participation in the shows. Todd said everyone heading to the show should do 'plenty of singing in the shower' to warm up.

"Be ready to be part of the band, we still get people run on the stage to sing with us."