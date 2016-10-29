Dragon fired Ipswich up

Veteran ANZAC rockers Dragon arrived in Ipswich on Friday afternoon, for a one-night stand at the Ipswich Civic Centre on their 'Countdown Years' national tour.

A packed house greeted the band, with lead singer Mark Williams in fine form, leading the audience through a set list of rock anthems, all national top 10 hits from the 'Countdown' TV show era of the 1970s and 1980s.

Williams, with bandmates Todd Hunter - who formed Dragon in his native new Zealand with late brother Marc - Bruce Reid (lead guitar) and Pete Drumond, worked the crowd all night, keeping them singing with hit after hit.

QT editor, and unabashed rock fan, Peter Chapman said Williams' performance was 'outstanding', and one of the best he had seen.

"He was in great form, the whole band was, we were just rocking on with them, the whole audience was singing along with every song, it was a great show," Mr Chapman said.

Classic Aussie rock band Dragon performed at the Ipswich Civic Centre last night. Pictured here during sound-check before the gig. David Nielsen

After a break to get their breath back, the band returned in the second half, performing a full set of Dragon songs, much to the crowd's delight.

The band wrapped up the show with their own classic 'Are You Old Enough', followed by the Skyhooks classic rocker 'Livin' in the '70s'.

The QT was invited to the band's pre-show warm up and soundcheck, see the video here.